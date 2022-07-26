SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds WWE, DRE, MN, and EPZM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE)

Weiss Law, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible false and misleading statements, accounting and reporting practices, insider trading, breaches of fiduciary duty, and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain company officers of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) concerning the company's Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon's, secret $3 million hush-money settlement made to a former WWE employee, as well as numerous Non-Disclosure Agreements ("NDA") entered into with former female employees who were alleging misconduct by McMahon and one of his top executives, Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis. McMahon controls the company via his ownership of the majority of the company's Class B voting shares. If you own WWE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/wwe

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), in connection with the proposed acquisition of DRE by Prologis, Inc. ("Prologis"). Upon completion of the transaction, DRE shareholders will receive 0.475 shares of Prologis common stock for each DRE share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $60.57 based upon Prologis's July 25, 2022 closing price of $127.51. If you own DRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dre

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MN by Callodine Group, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MN shareholders will receive $12.85 in cash for each share of MN common stock owned. If you own MN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mn

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM), in connection with the proposed acquisition of EPZM by Ipsen S.A. via tender offer. Pursuant to the merger agreement, EPZM shareholders will receive $1.45 in cash, plus one contingent value right (CVR) for each share of EPZM common stock owned. If you own EPZM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/epzm

