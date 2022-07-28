BLACK ENTERPRISE TO PRESENT VIRTUAL SUMMIT FOCUSED ON CRYPTOCURRENCY, BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY, FINTECH CAREERS, AND BLACK WEALTH, JULY 28

The Future of Financial Services Summit brings together fintech experts and thought leaders to share the latest insights on career opportunities, decentralized finance, and investment strategies.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK ENTERPRISE will present its first Future of Financial Services Summit: Fintech, Cryptocurrency and Black Wealth beginning at 6:00 p.m. EST on July 28. With Black Americans more focused than ever on wealth creation, opportunities to build wealth have never been greater. The Black Enterprise Future of Financial Services Summit will inform and inspire attendees to become fully engaged participants in the latest in investment opportunities with cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi), and more. The latest in a series of virtual events produced by BLACK ENTERPRISE to address the demand for diversity, equity, inclusion, and economic justice for Black Americans, the 2022 Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit is presented by Prudential.

The Future of Financial Services Summit will feature candid, engaging conversations with leading experts on cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, investing, and fintech careers. The one-day virtual event will provide attendees with actionable solutions and key resources to leverage opportunities presented by a financial services industry being transformed by fintech and the rising demand for cryptocurrency and digital tokens as an emerging asset class, especially among African Americans.

"We know that Black people are excited about the potential of cryptocurrency, NFTs, and blockchain to open up new avenues of Black wealth creation," says BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl "Butch" Graves Jr. "According to the most recent Ariel Schwab Black Investor Survey, of six financial products—bank savings account, individual stocks, stock mutual funds, cryptocurrency, individual bonds, bond mutual funds—cryptocurrency is the only one owned by a higher proportion of Black people than of white people. About 38% of Black investors under 40 own digital tokens, compared with 29% of their white counterparts. Overall, twice as many Black respondents than those who are white ranked crypto as the best investment choice overall."

Confirmed speakers for the Black Enterprise Future of Financial Services Summit include Larry Wade Sr. Director, Blockchain, Crypto & Digital Currencies, RLCO BP, PayPal; Imari Oliver, Founder & CEO, Bond & Play; Michael Grove, CFA, Financial Planner, Greater Metro Financial Group, Prudential Advisors; Deidra Ramsey-McIntyre, Founder, Black People & Cryptocurrency; Derek Jones, Founder & CEO, UnitedCoin Inc.; Matt Mitchell, Hacker & Founder, CryptoHarlem; LaMont Connie, Sr. Vice President & Sr Relationship Manager – Fintech Division, Bank of America; and Kenneth Johnson, President, East Coast Executives.

Attendees of the 2022 Black Enterprise Future of Financial Services Virtual Summit will gain insights on:

Cryptocurrency: A New Asset Class for Black Investors

Understanding and Exploring the Utility of Blockchain

Career Opportunities in Fintech

Financial Advisors and Crypto: Helping You Shape Your Investing Strategies

The Black Enterprise Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Prudential is the presenting sponsor for this event. For complimentary registration and more information about sessions and speakers, visit financial.blackenterprise.com/.

BLACK ENTERPRISE is the No.1 Black media brand, with more than 10 million monthly unique visitors. Since 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE has been the premier business, career, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. BLACK ENTERPRISE produces video and podcast programming, virtual and in-person business and lifestyle events, and other digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

