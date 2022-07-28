Blue River Advises Solve Industrial Motion Group On Acquisition Of MasterDrive

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue River Financial Group, Inc. ("Blue River"), a leading North American middle market investment banking firm, announced it served as exclusive M&A advisor to Solve Industrial Motion Group, manufacturer of high-quality bearings and power transmission components, and portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, in its recent acquisition of MasterDrive. The acquisition expands Solve's product offering and availability of power transmission drive components.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Solve Industrial Motion Group manufactures and sells bearings and power transmission component parts to multiple industrial markets. Solve offers over 50,000 product SKUs from 10 regional distribution centers.

Founded in 1998, MasterDrive is a major supplier and manufacturer of sheaves, belts, timing pulleys, and couplings that benefit a broad range of industrial applications. The group has strategically expanded its portfolio to more than 9,000 SKUs and distributes to domestic and international customers from 12 stocking locations.

Audax Private Equity is a leading middle market private equity firm with offices in Boston and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $32 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax has invested over $9 billion in more than 150 platforms and over 1,100 add-on companies.

"It was a pleasure working with the leadership of Masterdrive and Solve on this transaction. For Solve, this partnership represents a meaningful expansion into product categories that will further complement customer offerings in the power transmission space. For Masterdrive, an opportunity to benefit from Solve's industry-leading reach, and tremendous growth opportunity for their employees and leadership. " said Sara Clevenger, Principal of Blue River.

Lisa Mitchell, CEO of Solve Industrial Motion Group, said "MasterDrive shares our passion for solving customers' challenges. Whether it's finding the right part for an application or finding the right part in-stock, this furthers our quest to be the go-to resource for power transmission products."

