Canadian Pacific Railway Limited declares dividend

CALGARY, AB, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share on the outstanding Common Shares.

The dividend is payable on Oct. 31, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on Sept. 30, 2022, and is an "eligible" dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial/territorial legislation.

