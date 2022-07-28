IPM Medical Group Joins Forces with Comprehensive Spine & Sports Center, Adds to Veteran Leadership Team, and Expands Into Nevada

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPM Medical Group (IPM), California's leading provider of cutting-edge technology in treating chronic pain patients, today announced that Comprehensive Spine & Sports Center (CSSC), the clinical practice of Annu Navani, MD has joined IPM Medical Group. This merger will streamline operations, offer the best possible services, and expand the organization's reach to more patients.

"This strategic merger represents IPM's commitment to identifying growth partners who provide high-quality care with a focus on patient outcomes, while growing our strategic footprint in the chronic pain and delayed recovery space," said Greg Garza, CEO of IPM. "In addition to the ten CSSC clinics that will now be a part of our portfolio in Northern and Southern California, IPM will now have a CSSC clinic in Nevada, creating a multi-state platform and new opportunities to expand IPMs footprint rapidly outside of California."

As part of IPM's mission to deliver optimal patient care, the company has been focused on the infrastructure of the executive leadership team and on creating a more scalable organization to provide its unique care model. This merger allows IPM to deliver on this commitment as Dr. Navani has accepted the role of chief medical officer of IPM. In this role, Dr. Navani will work closely with medical staff, oversee quality and safety management, and help develop the best standards of care possible.

Dr. Navani joins a formidable roster of recent high-profile executive hires at IPM. Most recently, IPM added Helen Iese as chief compliance officer in July. In June, IPM brought on Jennifer LaPerre as chief operating officer. Additionally, Melissa Moreno was named the chief people officer in February, while Greg Garza was appointed chief executive officer in January.

To learn more about how IPM is revolutionizing how we treat chronic pain and delayed recovery, visit www.ipmdoctors.com.

About IPM Medical Group

IPM is a multidisciplinary and comprehensive team of healthcare providers that treat pain. Our team of doctors approaches each case with one goal in mind, helping patients return to their normal daily activities and increase their quality of life. We work with our patients first to identify the cause of their pain and create a personalized treatment plan since no two patients are alike, and neither is their pain. Our providers create a comprehensive care plan, then monitor, manage and coordinate your access to health services at IPM. IPM is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA and Portland, OR. For more information, visit www.ipmdoctors.com and follow IPM on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

John David Van Kirk

IPM Medical Group

707.330.1178

jkirk@ipmdoctors.com

View original content:

SOURCE IPM Medical Group