FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers rave about Techy's quick repairs and exceptional customer service, so it is befitting that Techy will open a new sector of its business that is all about catering to its customers. Techy Cafe has partnered with Walmart to elevate the customer service experience. Consider it the supercenter of Techy repair stores. Inside Walmart, customers can visit a Techy Cafe for a cup of coffee, espresso, snacks, and more while they inquire about electronic repair services.

Techy Cafe “Now Opening” Inside Of Walmart For The Coffee Shop Experience & Electronic Repairs (PRNewswire)

Techy Cafe's new Walmart locations will expand the franchise's existing partnership with one of the largest corporations in the world. Now, The Techy franchise has Techy and Techy Cafe inside Walmart throughout the country. Although both locations will provide repair services for all electronics, Techy Cafe will include a sitting area so customers can feel comfortable getting their devices repaired while having the coffee shop experience.

Walmart across the United States gets millions of foot traffic to their stores daily, giving franchise owners an opportunity for new and current customers to walk into their repair store. A Techy Cafe is a great business model for franchisees who want a store known for providing their customers with top-tier service.

When a franchise owner opens a Techy Cafe, they will have access to resources to help them run a successful store location, such as coffee and espresso machines, furniture for customers sitting areas, and more. Franchise owners can also provide buyback services for those who want to get rid of their gently used electronic devices (computers, tablets, phones). Customers looking for affordable devices can visit Techy Cafe for certified pre-owned smartphones, laptops, and more.

A warm, friendly smile from a Techy technician and a cup of coffee can help customers feel at ease, especially when someone comes in with a broken device. Techy is all about giving customers options and keeping a positive environment. The purpose of Techy Cafe is to let customers know that Techy is there to meet their needs.

About Techy

Techy By DrPhoneFix changed its name in June 2020 to show that it offers more than phone repairs. It has added electronic buybacks and smart home installations like mounting TV as part of its services. Since its establishment in 2006, the company has grown to 230+ locations and has a 24,000 sq. ft state-of-the-art headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

