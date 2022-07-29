Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Second Quarter of 2022

FAIRFAX, Va., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $2,227,385 or $0.30 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This compares to net income of $2,784,296 or $0.38 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $2,626,381 or $0.36 per diluted share for the three months ending June 30, 2021.
Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "We experienced the full impact of cyclical changes in the economy in the second quarter of 2022 as fee-based revenue fell meaningfully, but the decline was largely offset by very strong core income from loan growth and net interest margin expansion. As interest rates increased, the residential real estate market began to cool, with mortgage banking revenues declining by $1.04 million or 51.29%. Likewise, as the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") wound down, the Bank's income from PPP loan forgiveness decreased by $364,438 or 244.42%, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. Our banking team was able to offset these expected declines in fee-based revenue with growth in net interest income (excluding the impact of PPP loans) of 18.24% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. This was driven by strong growth in loans held for investment (excluding PPP loans) of 28.72% annualized and 23.50% annualized growth in deposits, relative to the prior quarter. In response to the increase in interest rates, the Bank's net interest margin expanded by 27-basis points to 3.65% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Consequently, our pre-tax, pre-provision net income declined by 11.5% to $3.24 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Notably, the allowance for loan losses at 1.13% (excluding PPP loans) and Tier 1 Capital Ratio at 13.84% puts us in a very strong position to manage through a potentially more challenging economic environment and continue to focus on proactively serving and innovatively growing with our clients."
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights include:
- Net income for the second quarter was $2,227,385 or $0.30 per diluted share compared to net income of $2,784,297 or $0.38 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $2,626,381 or $0.36 per diluted share for the three months ending June 30, 2021.
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 1.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 1.29% for the linked quarter and 1.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
- Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 11.44% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 13.53% for the linked quarter and 13.65% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
- Total assets were $895.52 million on June 30, 2022, an increase of $32.40 million or 3.75% from the end of the prior quarter and an increase of 2.15% from total assets on December 31, 2021.
- Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $41.60 million or 7.16% during the quarter.
- PPP loan balances decreased by $3.66 million during the second quarter on loan forgiveness and mortgage loans held for sale decreased by $4.49 million during the same period, on a decline in mortgage activity.
- Cash balances at the Federal Reserve decreased by $5.40 million during the second quarter.
- Available for sale investment securities increased by $1.28 million during the second quarter.
- Total deposits increased by $41.90 million or by 5.86% in the second quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $8.04 million from the linked quarter to $216.21 million and represented 28.58% of total deposits on June 30, 2022.
- Excluding income from PPP loans, net interest income in the second quarter of 2022 increased by $1.68 million or by 29.17% compared to the same period in 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.62%, higher by 9 basis points compared to the prior quarter and was higher by 49 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.65% if the income from PPP loans was included.
- The cost of funds was 0.45% for the second quarter, higher by 9 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 3 basis points compared to the same period in 2021, as deposit and borrowing costs increased during the quarter.
- Non-interest income decreased by 8.84% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 27.72% compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage revenue and other fee income. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the calendar quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage revenue stemming from a slowdown in mortgage activity, partially offset by higher revenue from SBA loan sales and other fee income.
- Non-interest expense in the second quarter increased by 3.72% compared to the linked quarter and was higher by 6.09% compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in non-interest expense in linked quarters was primarily due to higher professional fees and an increase in data processing expenses. Higher expenses compared to the calendar quarter were primarily related to an increase in compensation costs in the second quarter of 2022.
- The Efficiency Ratio was 65.10% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 61.70% for the linked quarter and 62.38% for the same period in 2021.
- Non-accrual loans were relatively unchanged in the second quarter from the prior period, and the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.97% on June 30, 2022, compared to 0.11% on June 30, 2021.
- As a result of an increase in loans held-for-investment during the quarter and an assessment of the risks in the held-for-investment loan portfolio, the Company recognized a $375,000 provision for loan losses during the second quarter and the ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") to loans held-for-investment was 1.11% (or 1.13% excluding PPP loans, which carry a full faith and credit guarantee of the US Government) compared to 1.12% in the linked quarter (or 1.15% excluding PPP loans);
- The Bank continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 11.95%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.84%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.84% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.77%.
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Activity
For the first six months of 2022, 103 PPP loans with balances of $13.35 million were forgiven by the SBA, and the Company recognized $608,952 of income from acceleration of processing fees associated with these loans. This compares with 354 PPP loans with balances of $55.08 million forgiven by the SBA in the first six months of 2021 with $1.09 million of income from acceleration of processing fees.
Net Interest Income
The Company recorded net interest income of $7.61 million for the second quarter of 2022, relatively unchanged compared to the linked quarter, and 11.53% higher than the same period in 2021.
Income from PPP loans during the second quarter of 2022 was $166,582 (including $149,105 from forgiveness of $3.15 million of PPP loans), compared to PPP loan income of $504,177 (including $459,847 from forgiveness of $14.42 million of PPP loans) during the first quarter of 2022, and $1,061,442 (including $513,343 from forgiveness of $30.25 million of PPP loans) during the second quarter of 2021. Excluding income from PPP loans, net interest income in the second quarter of 2022 increased by $338,597 or 4.76%, and by $1.68 million or 29.17% compared to the same period in 2021.
The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 3.65%, lower by 3 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 27 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the net interest margin increased by 9 basis points compared to the prior quarter and was higher by 49 basis points compared to the same period in 2021.
The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter:
- Yields on average earning assets increased by 7 basis points to 4.08% compared to 4.01% in the linked quarter, driven by higher yields on investments and deposits at the Federal Reserve, offset partially by lower yields on loans during the quarter.
- Loan yields decreased by 8 basis points to 4.67% from 4.75% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 33 basis points to 2.78% from 2.45% in the linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans, loan yields would have increased by 5 bp from the prior quarter.
- Cost of funds increased by 9 basis points to 0.45%, from 0.36% in the linked quarter, on higher deposit and borrowing costs.
- Excluding the impact of PPP loans from the second and prior quarter, the net interest margin increased by 9 basis points across linked quarters.
The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the calendar quarter:
- Yields on average earning assets increased by 30 basis points to 4.08% compared to 3.78% in the calendar quarter, driven by higher yields on loans, investments, and deposits at the Federal Reserve.
- Loan yields increased by 19 basis points to 4.67% from 4.48% in the calendar quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 56 basis points to 2.78% from 2.22% in the calendar quarter.
- Cost of funds increased by 3 basis points to 0.45%, from 0.42% in the calendar quarter, on higher deposit and borrowing costs.
- Excluding the impact of PPP loans from the second and calendar quarter, the net interest margin increased by 49 basis points across quarters.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $1.66 million for the second quarter, lower by 8.84% compared to the linked quarter and lower by 27.72% compared to the same period in 2021. The lower non-interest income across linked quarters was primarily due to a decline in mortgage revenue and lower fee income from other sources, while the decline in non-interest income compared to the calendar quarter was largely due to lower mortgage gain-on-sale and fee revenue, stemming from a decline in mortgage activity, partially offset by higher SBA income and fee income from other sources.
Total Revenue
Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 1.69% compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to lower non-interest income, and higher by 1.66% compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to net margin expansion and loan growth.
Non-interest Expenses
Non-interest expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were higher by 3.72% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 6.09% compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in non-interest expenses in the second quarter compared to the prior quarter was largely due to higher professional fees and an increase in data processing expenses. Higher expenses compared to the calendar quarter were largely due to an increase in compensation costs in the second quarter of 2022.
The Efficiency Ratio was 65.10% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 61.70% for the prior quarter and 62.38% for the same period in 2021.
Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans were $8,712,326 or 1.38% of loans held-for-investment as of June 30, 2022, compared to $8,770,552 or 1.48% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. There were no troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") as June 30, 2022. On June 30, 2022, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2022. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, loans that are TDRs but not on non-accrual, and OREO assets) were $8,712,326 or 0.97% of total assets on June 30, 2022, compared to $8,770,552 or 1.02% of assets, at the end of the linked quarter.
Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the second quarter, it was determined that a $375,000 provision for loan losses was necessary to account for loan growth and changes to environmental factors. The Company booked a provision of $191,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The Company's ALLL ratio was 1.11% of loans held-for-investment (or 1.13% of loans held-for investment excluding PPP loans) as of June 30, 2022, compared to an ALLL ratio of 1.12% on March 31, 2022 (or 1.15% of loans held-for-investment excluding PPP loans).
Total Assets
Total assets on June 30, 2022, were $895.52 million compared to $863.12 million on March 31, 2022. Changes in major asset categories during linked quarters were as follows:
- Cash balances at the Federal Reserve decreased by $5.40 million
- Available for sale investment balances increased by $1.28 million
- PPP loan balances decreased by $3.66 million on loan forgiveness by the SBA
- Other loans held-for investment grew by $41.60 million
- Mortgage loans held-for-sale declined by $4.49 million
Total Liabilities
Total liabilities on June 30, 2022, were $820.05 million compared to total liabilities of $783.33 million on March 31, 2022. Total deposits were $756.58 million compared to total deposits of $714.69 million on March 31, 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $8.04 million during the quarter and comprised 28.58% of total deposits at the end of the quarter, compared to 31.66% of total deposits on December 31, 2021. Other interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $9.02 million, savings deposits decreased by $730,576 and time deposits increased by $25.56 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $10.75 million during the quarter, while Federal Reserve borrowings increased by $6.28 million.
Stockholders' Equity and Capital
Stockholders' equity on June 30, 2022, was $75.47 million compared to $79.79 million on March 31, 2022. Additional paid-in capital was $58.82 million on June 30, 2022, compared to $58.66 million on March 31, 2022. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative positions, decreased by $6.71 million on net unrealized losses during the second quarter of 2022. Retained earnings were $28.56 million on June 30, 2022, compared to $26.33 million at the end of the prior quarter. Total shares issued and outstanding were 7,319,006 on June 30, 2022, compared to 7,286,915 shares on March 31, 2022. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on June 30, 2022, was $10.29 per share compared to $10.95 per share on March 31, 2022, and $10.81 per share on June 30, 2021.
As of June 30, 2022, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios on June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, were as follows:
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Total Capital Ratio
14.77 %
15.15 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.84 %
14.23 %
Common Equity
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.84 %
14.23 %
Leverage Ratio
11.95 %
12.09 %
About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.
Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly. For information about deposit, loan and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Some of the financial tables in this document reflect classifications to accounts to improve consistency in financial reporting.
Contact:
Joseph J. Thomas
President & Chief Executive Officer
703-667-4161: Phone
jthomas@freedom.bank: Email
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
ASSETS
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 3,923,888
$ 2,348,210
$ 2,536,450
Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks
23,290,289
28,687,951
31,696,891
Securities Available-for-Sale
170,386,775
169,108,572
171,532,394
Securities Held-to-Maturity
17,952,914
17,982,536
18,012,874
Restricted Stock Investments
3,422,700
3,797,700
3,321,250
Loans Held for Sale
6,770,732
11,256,546
13,297,125
PPP Loans Held for Investment
9,386,915
13,046,988
32,355,451
Other Loans Held for Investment
622,247,733
580,650,677
570,013,870
Allowance for Loan Losses
(7,025,120)
(6,650,120)
(6,486,120)
Net Loans
624,609,528
587,047,545
595,883,201
Bank Premises and Equipment, net
1,060,288
1,099,230
1,139,204
Accrued Interest Receivable
2,659,581
2,412,068
2,466,712
Deferred Tax Asset
1,669,731
1,642,041
1,631,115
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
24,914,186
24,740,507
24,579,879
Right of Use Asset, net
2,223,461
2,464,873
2,704,888
Other Assets
12,638,343
10,533,227
7,870,617
Total Assets
$ 895,522,416
$ 863,121,006
$ 876,672,600
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Demand Deposits
Non-interest Bearing
$ 216,207,976
$ 208,170,761
222,167,095
Interest Bearing
335,752,409
326,732,976
300,361,979
Savings Deposits
6,740,850
7,471,426
5,841,800
Time Deposits
197,874,220
172,310,577
173,322,527
Total Deposits
756,575,455
714,685,740
701,693,401
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
15,142,857
25,892,857
29,035,714
Other Borrowings
19,387,174
13,106,863
32,055,915
Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs)
19,655,832
19,636,350
19,616,869
Accrued Interest Payable
286,422
388,953
294,237
Lease Liability
2,335,741
2,581,181
2,823,885
Other Liabilities
6,665,567
7,035,034
6,993,855
Total Liabilities
$ 820,049,048
$ 783,326,978
$ 792,513,876
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:
0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021,
Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:
23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.
Voting Common Stock:
6,646,006, 6,626,819 and 6,589,757 Shares Issued and Outstanding
at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively
(Includes 94,503, 86,381 and 106,171 Unvested Shares on June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and
December 31, 2021, respectively)
65,515
65,404
65,898
Non-Voting Common Stock:
673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022
and December 31, 2021
6,730
6,730
6,730
Additional Paid-in Capital
58,824,430
58,659,955
59,884,615
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net
(11,985,199)
(5,272,569)
651,272
Retained Earnings
28,561,892
26,334,508
23,550,209
Total Stockholders' Equity
75,473,368
79,794,028
84,158,724
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 895,522,416
$ 863,121,006
$ 876,672,600
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
For the six
For the six
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 7,159,610
$ 6,951,964
$ 14,301,609
$ 13,864,350
Interest on Investment Securities
1,278,759
655,996
2,424,136
1,292,738
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
74,550
15,170
90,146
24,002
Total Interest Income
8,512,919
7,623,130
16,815,891
15,181,090
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits
673,396
582,997
1,092,184
1,258,821
Interest on Borrowings
225,115
212,703
495,894
425,626
Total Interest Expense
898,511
795,700
1,588,078
1,684,447
Net Interest Income
7,614,408
6,827,430
15,227,813
13,496,643
Provision for Loan Losses
(375,000)
(191,000)
(539,000)
(255,000)
Net Interest Income After
Provision for Loan Losses
7,239,408
6,636,430
14,688,813
13,241,643
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
986,160
2,012,153
2,024,138
4,834,339
SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue
263,806
66,652
529,830
66,652
Service Charges and Other Income
175,853
43,501
477,380
92,203
Gain on Sale of Securities
-
1,726
(131)
14,610
Servicing Income
57,917
42,847
110,065
94,490
Swap Fee Income
-
-
-
-
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
owned Life Insurance
173,679
126,117
334,307
252,003
Total Non-interest Income
1,657,415
2,292,996
3,475,589
5,354,297
Non-Interest Expenses
Officer and Employee Compensation
and Benefits
4,005,945
3,760,697
8,009,266
8,422,931
Occupancy Expense
304,153
306,521
636,519
596,910
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
183,315
159,420
355,421
315,336
Insurance Expense
74,983
65,356
145,609
122,412
Professional Fees
323,647
359,159
571,976
650,593
Data and Item Processing
342,340
311,000
607,965
578,783
Advertising
114,966
82,605
220,335
155,683
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
224,636
192,508
424,734
377,937
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
129,210
274,231
235,059
737,651
Other Operating Expense
332,567
177,593
647,983
338,954
Total Non-interest Expenses
6,035,762
5,689,090
11,854,868
12,297,190
Income Before Income Taxes
2,861,061
3,240,336
6,309,535
6,298,750
Income Tax Expense
633,677
613,955
1,297,853
1,204,158
Net Income
$ 2,227,385
$ 2,626,381
$ 5,011,682
$ 5,094,592
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
$ 0.31
$ 0.36
$ 0.69
$ 0.70
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
$ 0.30
$ 0.36
$ 0.68
$ 0.69
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Basic
7,290,417
7,306,710
7,313,766
7,300,953
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Diluted
7,312,200
7,354,389
7,343,634
7,344,697
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 7,159,610
$ 7,141,999
$ 7,556,406
$ 6,914,453
$ 6,951,964
Interest on Investment Securities
1,278,759
1,145,377
1,092,427
750,570
655,996
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
74,550
15,596
35,908
26,994
15,170
Total Interest Income
8,512,919
8,302,972
8,684,741
7,692,017
7,623,130
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits
673,396
418,788
470,791
546,168
582,997
Interest on Borrowings
225,115
270,778
189,834
150,599
212,703
Total Interest Expense
898,511
689,566
660,625
696,767
795,700
Net Interest Income
7,614,408
7,613,406
8,024,116
6,995,249
6,827,430
PPP income
$166,582
$504,177
$1,061,442
Net Interest Income (ex PPP loans)
7,447,826
7,109,229
5,765,988
Provision for Loan Losses
(375,000)
(164,000)
(355,000)
(229,000)
(191,000)
Net Interest Income after
Provision for Loan Losses
7,239,408
7,449,406
7,669,116
6,766,249
6,636,430
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
986,160
1,037,978
1,456,195
1,995,535
2,012,153
SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue
263,806
266,023
-
371,172
66,652
Service Charges and Other Income
175,853
301,396
95,335
67,374
43,501
Gains on Sale of Securities
-
-
6,315
(13,493)
1,726
Servicing Income
57,917
52,149
53,479
44,443
42,847
Swap Fee Income
-
-
-
-
-
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
owned Life Insurance
173,679
160,628
151,054
141,608
126,117
Total Non-interest Income
1,657,415
1,818,174
1,762,378
2,606,639
2,292,996
Total Revenue
$ 9,271,823
$ 9,431,580
$ 9,786,494
$ 9,601,889
$ 9,120,426
Non-Interest Expenses
Officer and Employee Compensation
and Benefits
4,005,945
4,003,321
4,055,344
3,862,969
3,760,697
Occupancy Expense
304,153
332,366
317,038
318,109
306,521
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
183,315
172,107
170,335
176,379
159,420
Insurance Expense
74,983
70,626
74,357
70,814
65,356
Professional Fees
323,647
248,329
470,786
243,678
359,159
Data and Item Processing
342,340
265,625
299,120
303,444
311,000
Advertising
114,966
105,369
80,569
92,806
82,605
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
224,636
200,099
200,084
200,048
192,508
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
129,210
105,849
172,967
230,582
274,231
Other Operating Expense
332,567
315,416
287,459
220,739
177,593
Total Non-interest Expenses
6,035,762
5,819,107
6,128,059
5,719,568
5,689,090
Income before Income Taxes
2,861,061
3,448,473
3,303,435
3,653,322
3,240,336
Income Tax Expense
633,677
664,176
560,347
763,041
613,955
Net Income
$ 2,227,385
$ 2,784,297
$ 2,743,088
$ 2,890,281
$ 2,626,381
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
$ 0.31
$ 0.38
$ 0.37
$ 0.39
$ 0.36
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
$ 0.30
$ 0.38
$ 0.37
$ 0.39
$ 0.36
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Basic
7,290,417
7,324,527
7,336,016
7,341,635
7,306,710
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Diluted
7,312,200
7,362,290
7,380,138
7,395,062
7,354,389
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield
Assets
Cash
$ 35,469,783
$ 74,550
0.84 %
$ 40,375,846
$ 15,596
0.16 %
$ 91,458,843
$ 35,908
0.16 %
$ 71,114,495
$ 26,994
0.15 %
$ 64,848,200
$ 15,170
0.09 %
Investments (Tax Exempt)
22,199,648
187,816
23,331,336
187,632
23,460,432
190,195
27,138,446
177,809
23,292,663
223,691
Investments (Taxable)
167,905,374
1,130,385
165,979,811
957,745
153,582,906
942,173
113,180,210
610,101
103,971,494
479,280
Total Investments
190,105,022
1,318,201
2.78 %
189,311,147
1,145,377
2.45 %
177,043,338
1,132,368
2.54 %
140,318,656
787,910
2.23 %
127,264,157
702,971
2.22 %
Total Loans
615,110,994
7,159,610
4.67 %
609,412,292
7,141,999
4.75 %
586,725,477
7,556,406
5.11 %
602,948,952
$6,914,454
4.55 %
622,826,541
$6,951,964
4.48 %
Earning Assets
840,685,799
8,552,361
4.08 %
839,099,285
8,302,972
4.01 %
855,227,658
8,724,682
4.05 %
814,382,103
7,729,358
3.77 %
814,938,898
7,670,105
3.78 %
Assets
$ 880,810,523
$ 876,180,566
$ 891,226,178
$ 847,472,317
$ 846,402,419
Liabilities
Interest Checking
$ 128,008,728
134,727
0.42 %
$ 110,305,411
48,246
0.18 %
$ 88,172,651
38,893
0.18 %
$ 36,659,322
12,240
0.13 %
$ 34,272,772
10,907
0.13 %
Money Market
203,094,067
180,932
0.36 %
206,230,959
89,516
0.18 %
202,560,648
85,450
0.17 %
189,055,851
80,347
0.17 %
164,337,737
63,989
0.16 %
Savings
8,303,586
2,147
0.10 %
6,652,079
1,725
0.11 %
5,336,531
1,431
0.11 %
4,147,591
1,170
0.11 %
4,195,416
1,078
0.10 %
Time Deposits
186,130,419
355,590
0.77 %
174,009,190
279,301
0.65 %
187,240,613
345,016
0.73 %
197,133,663
452,411
0.91 %
197,180,571
507,023
1.03 %
Interest Bearing Deposits
525,536,800
673,396
0.51 %
497,197,639
418,788
0.34 %
483,310,443
470,790
0.38 %
426,996,427
546,168
0.51 %
399,986,496
582,997
0.58 %
Borrowings
$ 56,154,130
225,115
1.61 %
$ 71,634,636
270,778
1.53 %
$ 81,399,848
189,834
0.93 %
$ 101,033,443
150,599
0.59 %
$ 138,398,143
212,703
0.62 %
Interest Bearing Liabilities
581,690,931
898,511
0.62 %
568,832,275
689,566
0.49 %
564,710,291
660,624
0.46 %
528,029,870
696,767
0.52 %
538,384,639
795,700
0.59 %
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 212,429,933
$ 213,315,104
$ 231,181,073
$ 226,514,808
$ 217,927,934
Cost of Funds
0.45 %
0.36 %
0.33 %
0.37 %
0.42 %
Net Interest Margin1
$ 7,653,850
3.65 %
$ 7,613,406
3.68 %
$ 8,064,057
3.74 %
$ 7,032,590
3.43 %
$ 6,874,405
3.38 %
Shareholders Equity
$ 78,112,151
$ 83,440,208
$ 82,994,140
$ 80,866,605
$ 77,178,196
1 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets
Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Income /
June 30, 2021
Income /
June 30, 2022
Income /
June 30, 2021
Income /
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Assets
Cash
$ 35,469,783
$ 74,550
0.84 %
$ 64,848,200
$ 15,170
0.09 %
$ 37,909,262
$ 90,146
0.48 %
$ 53,767,576
$ 24,002
0.09 %
Investments (Tax Exempt)
22,199,648
187,816
23,292,663
223,691
22,762,366
375,447
23,673,128
451,599
Investments (Taxable)
167,905,374
1,130,385
103,971,494
479,280
166,947,911
2,127,533
97,857,510
935,975
Total Investments
190,105,022
1,318,201
2.78 %
127,264,158
702,971
2.22 %
189,710,277
2,502,980
2.66 %
121,530,638
1,387,574
2.30 %
Total Loans
615,110,994
7,159,610
4.67 %
622,826,541
6,951,964
4.48 %
612,277,385
14,301,609
4.71 %
615,394,581
13,864,350
4.54 %
Earning Assets
840,685,799
8,552,361
4.08 %
814,938,898
7,670,105
3.78 %
$839,896,924
16,894,735
4.06 %
790,692,795
15,275,926
3.90 %
Assets
$ 880,810,523
$ 846,402,419
$ 878,508,335
$ 820,758,422
Liabilities
Interest Checking
$ 128,008,728
134,727
0.42 %
$ 34,272,772
10,907
0.13 %
$ 122,562,966
182,973
0.30 %
$ 29,739,959
$ 26,536
0.18 %
Money Market
203,094,067
180,932
0.36 %
164,337,737
63,989
0.16 %
201,296,855
270,448
0.27 %
155,132,593
126,485
0.16 %
Savings
8,303,586
2,147
0.10 %
4,195,416
1,078
0.10 %
7,482,395
3,872
0.10 %
3,751,099
1,892
0.10 %
Time Deposits
186,130,419
355,590
0.77 %
197,180,571
507,023
1.03 %
180,103,288
634,891
0.71 %
185,927,578
1,103,908
1.20 %
Interest Bearing Deposits
525,536,800
673,396
0.51 %
399,986,496
582,997
0.58 %
511,445,504
1,092,184
0.43 %
374,551,228
1,258,821
0.68 %
Borrowings
56,154,130
225,115
1.61 %
138,398,143
212,703
0.62 %
63,851,619
495,894
1.57 %
136,271,310
425,626
0.63 %
Interest Bearing Liabilities
581,690,931
898,511
0.62 %
538,384,639
795,700
0.59 %
575,297,123
1,588,078
0.56 %
510,822,538
1,684,447
0.66 %
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 212,429,933
$ 217,927,934
$ 212,870,074
$ 216,545,940
Cost of Funds
0.45 %
0.42 %
0.41 %
0.47 %
Net Interest Margin1
$ 7,653,850
3.65 %
$ 6,874,405
3.38 %
$ 15,306,657
3.68 %
$ 13,591,479
3.47 %
Shareholders Equity
$ 78,112,151
$ 77,178,196
$ 80,761,461
$ 75,836,853
ROAA
1.01 %
1.24 %
1.15 %
1.25 %
ROAE
11.44 %
13.65 %
12.51 %
13.55 %
1 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets
Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:
(Unaudited)
Balance Sheet Ratios
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Loans held-for-investment to Deposits
83.49 %
83.07 %
85.85 %
84.45 %
96.14 %
Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
1.01 %
1.29 %
1.22 %
1.35 %
1.24 %
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
11.44 %
13.53 %
13.11 %
14.18 %
13.65 %
Efficiency Ratio
65.10 %
61.70 %
62.62 %
59.57 %
62.38 %
Net Interest Margin1
3.65 %
3.68 %
3.74 %
3.43 %
3.38 %
Yield on Average Earning Assets
4.08 %
4.01 %
4.05 %
3.77 %
3.78 %
Yield on Securities
2.78 %
2.45 %
2.54 %
2.23 %
2.22 %
Yield on Loans
4.67 %
4.75 %
5.11 %
4.55 %
4.48 %
Cost of Funds
0.45 %
0.36 %
0.33 %
0.37 %
0.42 %
Noninterest income to Total Revenue
17.88 %
19.28 %
18.01 %
27.15 %
25.14 %
Per Share Data
Tangible Book Value
$10.31
$10.95
$11.59
$11.14
$10.81
Share Price Data
Closing Price
$14.80
$14.06
$13.37
$12.55
$11.98
Book Value Multiple
144 %
128 %
115 %
113 %
111 %
Common Stock Data
Outstanding Shares at End of Period
7,319,006
7,286,915
7,262,757
7,312,565
7,305,581
Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic
7,290,417
7,324,527
7,336,016
7,341,635
7,306,710
Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted
7,312,200
7,362,290
7,438,268
7,395,062
7,354,389
Capital Ratios (Bank Only)
Tier 1 Leverage ratio
11.95 %
12.09 %
11.85 %
10.47 %
10.56 %
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
13.84 %
14.23 %
14.49 %
12.73 %
12.90 %
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio
13.84 %
14.23 %
14.49 %
12.73 %
12.90 %
Total Risk Based Capital ratio
14.77 %
15.15 %
15.42 %
13.68 %
13.86 %
Credit Quality
Net Charge-offs to Average Loans
0.00 %
0.00 %
-0.02 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment
1.38 %
1.48 %
1.46 %
0.15 %
0.15 %
Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.97 %
1.02 %
1.00 %
0.10 %
0.11 %
Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment
1.38 %
1.48 %
1.46 %
0.15 %
0.15 %
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
$375,000
$164,000
$355,000
$229,000
$191,000
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment
1.11 %
1.12 %
1.08 %
1.05 %
0.96 %
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans)
1.13 %
1.15 %
1.14 %
1.17 %
1.15 %
1 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets
