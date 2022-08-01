HUGGIES® AND WALGREENS® ENCOURAGE PARENTS TO JOIN THEM IN SUPPORTING FAMILIES STRUGGLING WITH DIAPER NEED

For every pack of Huggies® Diapers purchased at a Walgreens store or online at Walgreens.com this August, Huggies® will donate a day's worth of diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network, up to 1 million diapers.

NEENAH, Wis., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This August, for the sixth consecutive year, Kimberly-Clark's North American Huggies® Brand and Walgreens are coming together to raise awareness of diaper need in the United States, supporting those struggling with providing diapers for their children. One in three1 families in the U.S. experience diaper need and are unable to provide enough diapers to help keep their child's skin clean, dry and healthy.

For the entire month of August, Huggies® and Walgreens are encouraging people across the country to help support this important cause. For every pack of Huggies® Diapers purchased at a Walgreens store or online at Walgreens.com this August, Huggies® will donate a day's worth2 of diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network – up to one million diapers. Since 2011, Huggies® and the National Diaper Bank Network have helped provide more than 300 million diapers to those in need.

"When a baby doesn't have access to clean diapers, they're exposed to potential health risks, which is the driving force behind this important collaboration with Walgreens and The National Diaper Bank Network," said Robert Raines, Vice President of Marketing for Huggies® North America. "Many people don't realize how prevalent diaper need is in our country, and through this partnership, we will educate and encourage people to join us in supporting families to help babies and children thrive."

"In our pursuit of more joyful lives through better health, Walgreens is proud to team up with Huggies for the sixth consecutive year," said John Gremer, director of community affairs at Walgreens. "Driving awareness to diaper need in support of helping families across the local communities we serve is important."

Arin Wright – professional Chicago soccer player and mother of a two-year-old son – is partnering with Huggies® to help spread the word about the donation program with Walgreens and encourage her fans to participate in the giving. Wright isn't just a defender on the field – she has been a strong advocate for new parents facing challenges, such as maternity leave, balancing a career with parenthood, fertility services and daycare.

"There are so many things to think about when raising a child, and it pains me to know that so many families have to worry about not knowing if they'll have enough clean diapers today," said Wright. "I'll be buying my Huggies® at Walgreens this month to help generate donations to families in need, and I'll be asking my friends, teammates and family to do the same. I hope people across the country will join us on this important mission to help make sure more parents have access to clean diapers."

To support a family in need today, visit your local Walgreens or Walgreens.com to purchase your next pack of Huggies® diapers, now through the end of August. To learn more about Huggies® products and all that they do to support babies and families, please visit Huggies.com, and follow us @Huggies on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Huggies® Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies® has been helping parents provide their babies with love, care, and reassurance. From developing innovative, everyday products for babies to partnering with NICU nurses to create special diapers and wipes for the most fragile babies, Huggies® is dedicated to helping ensure that all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies® is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America since 2011. Huggies® is also the national sponsor of nonprofit Hand to Hold, which provides personalized support before, during, and after NICU stays and infant loss. For more information on product offerings or our community efforts, please visit Huggies.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

1 Diaper Need and Its Impact on U.S. Families; 36% of respondents selected at least one of the following three statements: 1. I currently do not have enough diapers to keep the child(ren) in my household clean, dry, and healthy 2. I find it difficult to afford buying diapers for the child(ren) in my household 3. I frequently find myself running out of diapers for the child(ren) in my household. 2 "A day's worth" is considered six diapers, as determined by the K-C Diaper Diary Study, 2016.

