Susan G. Komen Puts a New Spin on a Great Cause and Launches Pickleball for the Cure

The Nation's First Pickleball Fundraising Activity Supporting Breast Cancer

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, announced a new, signature fundraising activity called Pickleball for the Cure.

Susan G. Komen - Pickleball For The Cure (PRNewswire)

To kick off Pickleball for the Cure, Komen is launching a national Pickleball Day Challenge to celebrate National Pickleball Day, Monday, August 8. Participants will challenge themselves and play eight hours of pickleball between August 1 through August 8, 2022, to raise funds in support of breast cancer.

Komen will also host the first Pickleball for the Cure National Tournament on Thursday, October 13 through Sunday, October 16, 2022, at The Tennis & Pickleball Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

"Pickleball has exploded in popularity and has become the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.," said Ann McNamara, Senior Director of Experiential Fundraising at Susan G. Komen. "It's fun, social and easy to learn for all ages and skill levels. We developed the Pickleball for the Cure event to give pickleball enthusiasts a way to play and support an important cause."

"What Komen and pickleball have in common are our passionate communities. By bringing the strength of our communities together, we can make a huge impact on individuals facing breast cancer by raising funds for critical breast cancer services and new research breakthroughs," said Paula Schneider, President and CEO of Susan G. Komen.

"Breast cancer is no game, but helping end it forever can be," said Schneider. "Pickleball for the Cure is an opportunity for players to turn their passion for pickleball into a force for good."

Pickleball for the Cure is the first official fundraiser that offers players of all levels, from beginner to advanced, the opportunity to play a sport they love while raising funds for breast cancer.

Pickleball is played with paddles and a Wiffle-like ball. During the pandemic, more than one million Americans picked up the sport and began playing it. Now, there are close to five million individuals playing the sport, including celebrities and athletes. It is an activity that grandparents, parents, children and couples often play together.

"And now, there is another great reason to play pickleball – to help create a world without breast cancer," said McNamara.

There are multiple ways pickleball enthusiasts can participate in Komen's Pickleball for the Cure:

National Pickleball Day Challenge – Individuals can sign up to participate in Komen's National Pickleball Day Challenge by playing eight hours of Pickleball between August 1-8 .

Dedicate your play – An individual can play on their own or bring together a group of family and friends to play in honor or in memory of someone affected by breast cancer.

Find or start a tournament – Individuals can find a Pickleball for the Cure event to join or choose to host their own Pickleball for the Cure event in their community.

For more information about Komen's Pickleball for the Cure go to: PickleballForTheCure.com

We are thankful to our signature partners PickleballTournaments.com and Newport Beach Pickleball Events who are helping Komen bring Pickleball for the Cure to Pickleballers nationwide.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

Pickleball For The Cure (PRNewswire)

