AEP NAMES HAWKINS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & TREASURY

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Renee V. Hawkins vice president – Finance & Treasury, effective Aug. 6.

In her expanded role, she will be responsible for cash management and corporate finance and continue to serve as assistant treasurer for AEP and its subsidiaries. Hawkins currently serves as managing director, Corporate Finance. She will continue to report to Julie Sherwood, senior vice president ­– Treasury & Risk.

"Renee's extensive knowledge of capital markets, corporate finance and cash flow management will strengthen our efforts to invest in a modern, efficient energy system," said Sherwood. "Her 26 years of corporate finance experience in the energy industry and leadership capabilities will continue to be an asset as we work to deliver value to our customers, communities and shareholders."

Hawkins joined AEP in 1996 as a corporate finance analyst and has held roles of increasing responsibility including treasury manager and director ­– Regulated Finance. Previously, she worked in corporate finance roles at Cablevision Systems Corp. and General Motors Corp.

Hawkins received her bachelor's degree in business administration and international business from The Ohio State University and her master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Rochester. She is a Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Ohio lifetime trustee and serves on the finance committee of the Women's Fund of Central Ohio.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,100 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

