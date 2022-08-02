Are you ready to Shake, Shiver, and Shovel? Farmers' Almanac Releases an Extreme Winter Forecast

LEWISTON, Maine, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year since 1818, the Farmers' Almanac provides an extended weather forecast that helps people plan ahead. This year, with the extreme summer weather conditions broiling the country, and the growing concern over the rising costs of heating oil, Farmers' Almanac is releasing its winter weather forecast earlier than ever. The 2023 Farmers' Almanac, which hits the store shelves on August 15, is warning readers that this winter will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling.

How Cold?

Shivery temperatures are predicted to rattle warm weather seekers in the Southeast and South Central states, but the real shivers might send people in the Great Lakes, Northeast, and North Central regions hibernating. According to the Almanac, the North Central states are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!)—especially during mid-January.

Areas in the western half of the country should escape major shivers, with an overall forecast of brisk temperatures predicted in the Northwest and mild temperatures in the Southwest.

Shovel Worthy

The Farmers' Almanac suggests a stormy winter is on schedule especially for the eastern half of the country. For some areas this may mean snow, but for others it will result in more slush and mush.

January 2023 looks to be the stormiest for many areas including Texas and Oklahoma, where heavy snow is predicted during the first week. Unfortunately, a dry winter is predicted for the Southwest states, which won't help the drought situation.

Year-Long Guide to Great Living

The 2023 Farmers' Almanac offers 16 months of weather predictions starting with September 2022 going through December 2023. The new 2023 edition features many elements redesigned, including weather maps for all four seasons.

Last year, the Almanac predicted many of the 2021-2022 winter storms, most notably: the early-season nor'easter in the end of October, and the unusual blizzard in the last week of April (in parts of Montana, Wyoming, and the Dakotas).

More information at FarmersAlmanac.com

The 2023 Farmers' Almanac hits the newsstands and bookshelves on August 15, but it is available online online at FarmersAlmanac.com. (PRNewswire)

