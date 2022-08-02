Atrinet is recognized as a key contributor to TIP and Vodafone benchmark for Managing and Automating a Multi-Vendor OpenRAN environment

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIP's OpenRAN program supports the development of Disaggregated and Interoperable Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions with a clear target to accelerate the deployment of Open Cellular networks with emphasis on the coming 5G networks.

Its mission is to help the commercialization and innovation in the RAN domain with Multi-Vendor products & solutions that are easy to integrate into the operator's network and are verified for different deployment scenarios.

With such a mission in mind, Atrinet is taking the lead in OpenRAN, focusing on the Automation & Provisioning of this new multi-vendor environment. This mainly takes place at the OpenRAN ROMA sub-group that focuses on aggregating and harmonizing MNO's requirements on Orchestration and Lifecycle management automation, fostering ecosystem partners to develop products and solutions that meet ROMA requirements.

As the TIP announcement mentioned – we are cooperating with other vendors - "In addition to Capgemini, several other organizations including Amdocs, Atrinet, and Tech Mahindra are actively participating in the TIP OpenRAN ROMA subgroup to test and validate their products and solutions."

The recognition came also from the Vodafone Winter & Summer Benchmark, where Atrinet's NetACE solution got the Best-In-Class Solution for Multi-Vendor Element Management System , supporting network elements from different suppliers over O1 interface to simplify FCAPS management.

Atrinet's NetACE is the ideal solution-of-choice when looking to fully automate and provision multi-vendor networks.

The NetACE framework can use multiple protocols to seamlessly communicate with open network elements and at the same time project these elements to upper-layer systems such as Billing, OSS, or Orchestration. This unique capability is so flexible that any new vendor element or feature is supported with little modeling and no code writing. The system can support not only the elements themselves but also the variety of services that the network needs to function.

