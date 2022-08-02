Einblick Hires Three Key Executives Amid Company Expansion

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Einblick , an agile and collaborative data science platform, based on years of research at MIT and Brown University, today announced the addition of three seasoned leaders to its executive team, hiring Harald Prokop to lead Engineering, Peter Knast to lead Customer Success, and David Stauffer to lead Marketing.

Prokop joins Einblick with over two decades worth of executive leadership experience in engineering and product management. He brings technical and operational management experience in both startups and public technology companies, leading teams at Grubhub, LevelUp, and Akamai Technologies.

Knast joins Einblick with 15 years of experience cultivating customer satisfaction amongst data professionals. Before joining Einblick, Knast led global revenue growth for both on-prem and cloud businesses at RStudio PBC. He also has been a leader at TIBCO Spotfire, Jaspersoft and even a few of his own ventures.

Stauffer joins Einblick after a decade of building startups in the collaboration and productivity space, leading marketing teams at Lucidchart and Workona during phases of rapid growth. His B2B marketing campaigns have won national awards and been featured in AdAge, Adweek, and Forbes.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Harald, Pete, and David to the team. They bring the exact type of industry experience and leadership that perfectly complements the more academic background of our founding team," said Emanuel Zgraggen, CEO at Einblick. "The initial market response to Einblick has been tremendous, and now we have the ideal leadership team in place to guide us into our next phase of growth."

