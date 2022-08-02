GID Acquires Two Communities in Atlanta metro

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a vertically-integrated real estate company with corporate offices in Atlanta and Boston, has announced the acquisition of two multifamily communities in the Atlanta metro: Stadium Walk in Cumberland, and Overlook at Huntcrest in Suwanee.

GID Logo

Stadium Walk is a 309-unit, mid-rise community that will be rebranded as Stadium Walk by Windsor. Located in the heart of Atlanta's premier entertainment district, Stadium Walk by Windsor offers residents easy access to top shopping, dining, and entertainment. The community also features premium amenities, including a resort-style pool, outdoor lounge deck, outdoor grilling area, resident lounges, a fitness center, a dog park, and electric car charging stations.

Overlook at Huntcrest is a new, 299-unit, garden-style community located in Gwinnett County and will be rebranded as Windsor Sugarloaf. The community is in a highly desirable suburb of Atlanta, offering easy access to a strong school district, various employment centers, impressive retail, and many other lifestyle conveniences. Residents can enjoy property amenities including a saltwater pool with a tanning ledge and a fully equipped fitness center.

GID is a privately-held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, as well as develops mixed-use projects. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID's existing and under-development properties are valued at over $26.7 billion as of March 31, 2022.

The current portfolio includes over 46,000 residential units, 20 million square feet of industrial space, and 1 million square feet of retail and office space. More information is available at www.gid.com.

