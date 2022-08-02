Mahindra Scorpio-N sets a new record - Clocks over 25,000 bookings within 1 minute; Over 1,00,000 bookings in under 30 minutes

Mahindra Scorpio-N sets a new record - Clocks over 25,000 bookings within 1 minute; Over 1,00,000 bookings in under 30 minutes

Over 25,000 bookings were clocked within 1 minute of bookings commencement, at 11:00 am , July 30, 2022

Over 1,00,000 bookings registered in under 30 minutes, translating into an ex-showroom value of ~₹18,000 crores / ~USD 2.3 billion

Deliveries to commence on September 26, 2022

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV segment in India, recorded 1,00,000 bookings for the All-New Scorpio-N within 30 minutes of the booking commencement at 11:00 am today, translating into an ex-showroom value of ~₹18,000 crores / ~USD 2.3 billion. Customers' enthusiasm for the All-New Scorpio-N has been extraordinary – the Scorpio-N recorded 25,000 bookings within one minute of booking commencement.

The deliveries of the All-New Scorpio-N will begin September 26, 2022, onwards. Over 20,000 units of the All-New Scorpio-N are planned for delivery by December 2022 wherein Z8L variant will be prioritized. Mahindra will inform the customers about their delivery date by the end of August 2022.

The booking website handled the huge rush of orders well, but there was a brief glitch with the payment gateway provider. Mahindra would like to assure the customers that their time stamp prior to payment is duly recorded on the booking platform, so each customer will have their rightful place in the order sequence and accordingly the first 25,000 will be considered for introductory prices based on this sequence.

The introductory prices of the All-New Scorpio-N variants are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings. The prices for the subsequent bookings will be as per the prices prevalent at the time of delivery. Bookings for the All-New Scorpio-N will continue to be accepted online and at dealerships.

More about the All-New Scorpio-N

The All-New Scorpio-N has been designed, engineered, and built to disrupt the SUV segment and redefine the existing product category hierarchies across multiple SUV segments creating resonance with the urban customers looking forward to owning an authentic SUV.

The Scorpio-N nomenclature was carefully chosen to represent the fact that it raises the SUV game to the power of N. Thrilling performance, unmissable presence, premium crafted interiors, sophisticated ride and handling, 'Go Anywhere' capability, bristling with tech, having a clean conscience and an immersive and enjoyable experience via AdrenoX makes the Scorpio-N a stand-out SUV. It is available in variants that include diesel and petrol, manual and automatic transmissions and with 6-seater or 7-seater capacity. It is also available with 4XPLOR first-in-class intelligent terrain management technology to transform it into an all-conquering, capable 4WD beast.

Social Media Addresses for All-New Scorpio-N:

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise/ For updates subscribe to https://www.mahindra.com/news-room.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1869847/Mahindra_Scorpio_N.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.