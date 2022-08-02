Purple to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure® Mattress," will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (888) 882-4478 (domestic) or (646) 828-8193 (international) and provide the Conference ID: 6808645. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at investors.purple.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until August 23, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the Conference ID: 6808645. Please note participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for 30 days.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help improve lives through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, bedding, frames and more. Our products are the result of over 30 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, GelFlex Grid, is the foundation of many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. Visit Purple online at purple.com and "like" Purple on Facebook and "follow" on Instagram.

Investor Contact:

Brendon Frey, ICR

brendon.frey@icrinc.com

203-682-8200

