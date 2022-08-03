LG PARTNERS WITH GOOGLE TO OFFER THREE MONTHS OF STADIA PRO WITH LG TVs

More Than 50 Titles Available to Play Instantly for New and Existing Owners of LG Smart TVs Operating webOS 5.0 or Higher in North America and Europe

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is partnering with Google Stadia to offer three months of access1 to Stadia Pro for both new and existing LG Smart TV owners. This limited-time promotion is now available and applies to LG TVs2 operating webOS 5.0 or higher in the 22 countries3 where Stadia, Google's cloud gaming platform, is now available.

More Than 50 Titles Available to Play Instantly for New and Existing Owners of LG Smart TVs Operating webOS 5.0 or Higher in North America and Europe. (PRNewswire)

LG TV owners who claim their free Stadia Pro subscription gain instant access to more than 50 games, with new titles added every month, unique discounts on games and add-on content regularly offered. With Stadia Pro enabling up to 4K HDR graphics, 60 FPS gameplay and immersive 5.1 surround sound, LG Smart TVs are the perfect choice for avid players seeking the ultimate gaming experience without purchasing an expensive console or gaming PC.

The Stadia store also features over 250 popular games available to buy, including Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3 and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as access to a growing list of free games and demos, all playable with just a compatible controller — no game downloads or installs required.

Claiming this free Stadia Pro offer is quick and easy for LG Smart TV owners, who can simply find and click on the Stadia Pro offer within the LG Content Store. They can then scan a QR Code and begin the redemption process on their phone, using their unique code.4

Already a favorite among gamers worldwide, LG OLED TVs, LG's premium Smart TVs, are the ideal choice for playing first person shooters, real-time strategy titles, and racing games as they ensure immaculate HDR picture quality, deep blacks and precise colors courtesy of several million self-lit pixels. What's more, LG OLED's ultra-fast 0.1 millisecond response time and extremely low input lag without picture quality loss gives gamers the edge they need to win every time.

1 Offer available to new Stadia Pro subscribers. A valid form of payment is required to sign up, but you will not be charged during the first three months and you may cancel at any time – you must cancel before the three-month period expires or you will be charged for the fourth month. For how to manage your subscription, visit g.co/stadia/subscriptions.

2 Complete list of compatible TV models can be found here

3 Google Stadia is currently available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.

4 Offer redeemable from Aug 3, 2022 to January 31, 2023. Deadline to claim this free Stadia Pro subscription offer varies by market. Terms and conditions apply. Consult LG's official country website for details.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts: LG Electronics USA LG-One USA Chris De Maria Roberto Munoz christopher.demaria@lge.com roberto.munoz@lg-one.com

LG Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA