5WPR Announces Continued Expansion of Specialty Private Equity and Venture Capital Division Offerings

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces the expansion of its specialty private equity and venture capital divisions. Announced in early 2022, these specialty divisions are well-equipped to help VC and PE firms drive their corporate, financial and executive media relations strategies, while also providing ongoing support to their portfolio companies.

5WPR counsels its clients on communicating to various audiences including investors, shareholders, regulators and the general public. 5WPR's Financial and Investor Relations PR division was named the eighth largest in the U.S. by O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication.

"5W's leadership knows how to navigate this ever-changing landscape, proving essential for financial service clients seeking to establish communications and further build out their brands with stakeholders," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "These financial clients possess global impact meaning it's crucial our team possesses deep technical knowledge of industry practices."

From activist investing and proxy fights to capital markets, consumer finance, insurance, and banking, 5WPR delivers results in financial public relations with a combination of market intelligence, strategic messaging, and timing. PR services offered to financial services and fintech clients include activist investor campaigns, investor relations, proxy solicitation, regulatory support, shareholder communications, and consumer finance.

