Evio & Aetion Partner to Deliver Real-World Evidence (RWE) Across the Pharmacy Value Chain

DENVER and NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evio , an independent pharmacy solutions company dedicated to ensuring every patient receives the right medications in a simple and affordable way, today announced a new collaboration with Aetion , a global real-world evidence (RWE) technology and analytics provider, to drive increased use of RWE in pharmacy solutions and decision-making.

The agreement enables Evio to leverage the Aetion Evidence Platform® (AEP), which is scientifically validated software that transforms real-world data into transparent, reliable, and replicable RWE and patient insights. The platform is used by global payers, biopharma organizations, regulators, and health technology assessment bodies, including the US Food and Drug Administration, to better understand the safety, effectiveness, and value of medical interventions.

Evio intends to use AEP and the application of RWE as a primary way to:

Assess the effectiveness, impact, and value of medications and clinical programs;

Facilitate new outcomes-based agreements with pharmaceutical manufacturers; and

Inform new clinical protocols that can be utilized by health plans, physicians, and patients to improve outcomes and reduce waste across the medication experience.

"Today, patients are steered towards medications based on their preferred status on a formulary that is typically driven by rebates and pay-to-play. Evio and Aetion are aligned in our commitment to taking a data-driven approach that ensures the right medications get to every patient from the beginning, and drives the lowest total cost of care," said Hank Schlissberg, Evio's president and CEO. "Robust, clinically significant RWE and advanced analytics are foundational to delivering on this vision. We are pleased to work with Aetion, the recognized leader in this space, as part of our efforts to change the paradigm of the pharmacy value chain."

Evio launched in 2021 and was funded by five not-for-profit Blue Cross Blue Shield plans who in total provide services to more than 20 million members across the US. The AEP will serve as a hub for integrating the company's data from insurance claims, lab results, electronic health records, and other sources to provide insights on medications as they are used in real-world clinical settings.

"The combination of Aetion's robust platform and Evio's vision to transform decision making will create a new paradigm for helping health plans move beyond clinical trial data to give their members access to the right treatments for them," said Bill Guptail, Aetion's Senior Vice President of Value-Based Solutions. "Through our agreement with Evio, we look to incorporate real-life variables such as patient demographics, comorbidities, and medication combinations, when turning data into high-quality RWE to improve patient care."

Evio will use the platform to generate advanced analytics to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value for patients, providers, health plans, employers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

"Combining Evio's study designs and data solutions with Aetion's best-in-class Platform capabilities will allow us to generate a breadth of data analysis and clinical insights not previously available," said Lynn Nishida, Head of Clinical Operations, Evio. "We look forward to delivering these insights to our health plan customers to enhance their understanding of medication-related drivers of health outcomes and make evidence-based changes in how certain medications are evaluated and managed, made available to patients, and tracked for continuous improvement across the pharmacy system."

About Evio Pharmacy Solutions

Evio is an independent pharmacy solutions company that works with health plans to transform the medication experience for everyone: patients, providers, health plans, and the system at large. Funded by five not-for-profit health insurers, Evio will enable superior clinical outcomes, reduced costs, and an enhanced experience for patients and providers. Using real-world evidence, Evio will ensure every patient gets the right medication for their unique situation, from the beginning, in a simple and affordable way. Evio is based in Denver, CO.

About Aetion

Aetion is a healthcare analytics company that delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. The Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs healthcare's most critical decisions—what works best, for whom, and when—to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation. Learn more at aetion.com and follow us at @aetioninc.

