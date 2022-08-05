Access Healthcare Named in the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Healthcare, leading technology and business process service provider, has been named in the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022 by The Healthcare Technology Report. With the inclusion, Access joins an illustrious list of organizations that are changing the face of the industry.

Arvind Perumbala, SVP of Solutions & Strategy at Access Healthcare, says, "The inclusion in the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022 list is a testament to our focus on developing technology products and services to help our clients do more with fewer resources. By leveraging technology to build automation solutions to improve business processes, we help our clients focus on delivering what they do best – provide exceptional care. Further, we have taken our applications services capabilities to our customers and now have competencies across application development, testing, support, and maintenance."

Access Healthcare's technology stack includes its robotic process automation platform echo, which leverages machine learning and AI to develop configurable bots using a designer studio. Using echo, Access has automated many processes, including eligibility and benefits verification, payments processing, and customized automation for various RCM workflows. With echo, the company takes a "full service" approach to help clients realize the benefits of automation faster as against the long implementation times and substantial CAPEX requirements of other commercial solutions. The echo solutions portfolio also includes echosmrt, an intelligent analytics solution to help entities visualize the state of their revenue cycle through powerful dashboards.

Access Healthcare's arc.in solution is a business process management suite comprising 16 tools to manage workflows, client collaboration, enterprise knowledge, automated rewards, recruitment, training, employee engagement, and more.

Prabhakar Munusamy, SVP of Applications Services at Access Healthcare, says, "As a business process services provider, we understand the effort it takes to process each transaction, attend each phone call, and many of the associated wasteful process activities. Our technical competency is a result of the vision of our team to eliminate process waste. echo is a manifestation of our unrelenting focus on developing automated solutions. We have now empowered our people with configurable tools to automate processes on the go with limited involvement of technology resources."

Access Healthcare's application services portfolio covers all stages of the application life cycle, including development, management, maintenance, and modernization. The holistic solutions approach enables the company's clients to achieve better outcomes, reduce costs, and accelerate growth and innovation.

