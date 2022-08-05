SoCalGas Breaks Ground on Mobilehome Park Utility Conversion Project in Indio

Program provides mobile home park residents with enhanced safety, reliability, and cost savings by replacing privately owned gas systems with direct utility service

INDIO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced the beginning of construction at Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park in the City of Indio to provide safety and service upgrades through the Mobilehome Park Utility Conversion Program. The modernization program replaces aging, privately owned, master-metered systems with new utility-owned systems at qualified mobile home parks throughout California. In addition to enhanced safety and reliability, Arabian Gardens residents will be eligible to participate in a host of SoCalGas programs, including energy savings and customer assistance programs. Since the Mobilehome Park Utility Conversion Program started in 2014, SoCalGas has upgraded infrastructure and enhanced safety at more than 20,000 mobile homes in more than 287 mobile home communities throughout central and southern California.

"We are pleased to help yet another mobile home park community and its residents through this program," said David Buczkowski, vice president of gas distribution at SoCalGas. "This program helps park residents, many of whom are working families and seniors, have access to safer, more reliable energy as well as various cost-saving customer assistance programs."

The program covers costs for installing new utility service at each mobile home community including individual resident meters. Mobile home park residents with direct natural gas service will have advanced meters to check their natural gas usage. Access to this information helps customers manage their usage and save money. Another benefit of the program is owners of mobile home communities will no longer have to maintain privately-owned gas systems and instead can contact SoCalGas directly for service needs.

Due to the program's pilot success, in 2020 the CPUC voted to establish the conversion effort as a 10-year, ongoing program, authorizing SoCalGas to upgrade up to half of the approximately 132,000 mobile homes in its service territory to direct utility service through 2030. SoCalGas plans to start construction on 43 mobile home parks this year.

More information on the Mobilehome Park Utility Conversion Program can be found at socalgas.com/mobilehome.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas aspires to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego.

For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

SoCalGas Logo (PRNewsfoto/San Diego Gas & Electric,Southern California Gas Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company