Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Applauds Extension of Affordable Care Act Tax Credits

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2022 -- Blue Cross Blue Shield Association President and CEO Kim Keck issued the following statement today in response to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which extends Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits for three years.

"The Senate's extension of these tax credits will protect nearly 13 million Americans from cost increases at a time when the price of everything—from gas to groceries—is rising. This move keeps real money in the pocketbooks of Americans and gives them real peace of mind. We look forward to the House passing and the president signing this bill into law and will continue to work with Congress to make health care more affordable for everyone."

