PANORAMA EYECARE SPINS OFF NEW LASIK DIVISION AND ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH DENVER BRONCOS

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Eyecare (PEC), a physician-led management services organization and the largest comprehensive eye care organization in the Rocky Mountain region, announces the formation of Panorama LASIK a group of vision correction centers under the Panorama Eyecare. Panorama LASIK will be the LASIK Partner of the Denver Broncos.

Panorama LASIK is Colorado's premier refractive surgery group with laser centers located at Denver Eye Surgeons, Boulder Eyes, and Eye Center of Northern Colorado. The team includes eight surgeons and staff with plans for adding additional vision correction centers and partners. Panorama LASIK's service lines incorporate elective vision correction procedures, including laser vision correction (LASIK, PRK, SMILE), EVO Visian ICLs, and refractive lens exchange with the latest technology and focus on patient care. Panorama LASIK is a division of the largest comprehensive eye care organization in the Rocky Mountain region, Panorama Eyecare (PEC).

"The formation of Panorama LASIK gives us a tremendous opportunity to continue our growth, expand our physician network and improve access to our premium patient experience and premium LASIK services," says Marcello Celentano, Panorama Eyecare CEO. "Our partnership with the Denver Broncos will allow us to introduce Panorama LASIK to Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region while supporting our hometown team."

Panorama LASIK will debut as the LASIK Partner of the Denver Broncos ahead of the Broncos first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on August 13th.

"The Denver Broncos are proud and excited to align with Panorama LASIK. Given the scale and presence of Panorama Eyecare here in the Rocky Mountain Region, we know that Broncos Country has great coverage for LASIK with this Colorado based organization. We are excited to begin this journey with Panorama as our proud hometown partner in LASIK," says Darren O'Donnell, Broncos Vice President of Business Development.

As part of its formation and strategic growth plan, PEC recently acquired Boulder Eyes / Beyer LASIK, which is one of the three LASIK practices under the Panorama LASIK group. Boulder Eyes / Beyer LASIK is a leading provider of LASIK in Boulder founded by Dr. Craig F. Beyer, a board-certified ophthalmologist, fellowship trained in corneal and refractive surgery. Dr. Beyer will transition his patients' care to new providers Sam Long, MD and Summer Lara, OD at the Boulder Eyes location.

Clinics interested in a partnership with Panorama LASIK may contact Dan Karpel at dkarpel@panoramaeyecare.com .

About Panorama LASIK

Panorama LASIK is Colorado's premier laser vision correction group and a division of Panorama Eyecare (PEC), the largest comprehensive eye care organization in the Rocky Mountain region. Panorama LASIK is comprised of refractive teams at Denver Eye Surgeons, Boulder Eyes and Eye center of Northern Colorado, including eight surgeons and staff. Panorama LASIK's service lines incorporate elective vision correction procedures, including laser vision correction (LASIK, PRK, SMILE), EVO Visian ICLs, and refractive lens exchange with the latest technology and focus on patient care. For more information, visit www.panoramalasik.com.

About Panorama Eyecare, LLC

Panorama Eyecare (PEC) is a physician-led management services organization created to support its network of physician clinics through enhanced management of day-to-day business operations. The organization is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO and currently has 13 locations, over 50 providers, 4 ASC's, and over 500 team members from Cheyenne, WY south through the Denver metro region. Our team of doctors brings world-class training and expertise to provide a wide variety of treatment options to address various diseases and conditions, including: laser-assisted cataract surgery, LASIK and other refractive surgeries, Intraocular lenses (toric, multi-focal, and UV LAL implants), glaucoma, corneal cross-linking, age-related macular degeneration, dry eye, vitreoretinal disease and surgery, diabetic eye disease, pediatric eye care, cosmetic and ocular plastics. Our mission is to create centers of excellence in eye care by exceeding national benchmarks for clinical quality care, investing in state -of-the-art equipment, providing an unrivaled patient experience, and by focusing on being an employer of choice for our team members within the regions we serve. For more information, visit www.panoramaeyecare.com.

