Introducing the Inaugural Class of Demandbase Champions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, announced today the first-ever class of Demandbase Champions. These 12 Champions are best-in-class customers who stand out by being expert Demandbase One users and thought leaders in Smarter Go-To-Market™ and Account Based Marketing / Experience (ABM/X).

"Demandbase Champions embody marketers who are successfully implementing smarter account-based strategies using Demandbase. In addition, this group is at the top of account-based marketing / account-based experience thought leadership in their respective industries," said Jon Miller, chief marketing officer at Demandbase. "These individuals showcase all that can be achieved when applying Smarter GTM™ to its fullest. We celebrate their achievements and are honored to call them Champions."

Demandbase Champions not only receive recognition at the annual Demandbase SMART Summit, but will also have early access to products and features, be able to influence product testing and roadmapping, be featured on the Demandbase Champions Showcase page, and receive thought leadership opportunities, including speaking engagement and interviews.

The 2022 Demandbase Champions are:

"The Account Based Marketing (ABM) playbook is still being written, and Demandbase's Champion's program enables ABM leaders to write that playbook together," said Casey Patterson, manager, account-based marketing, Fivetran. "There's no better community to be a part of as we seek to serve sales through marketing. I'm personally excited to learn from folks who are smarter than me on the road toward Smarter GTM™!"

"Being selected as a Demandbase Champion is an honor, as I have been a Demandbase user and advocate for many years and truly believe they are the ultimate leader in the space," said Mandy Hanson, director, global account-based marketing, Lacework. "The Demandbase One platform is an integral part of my ABM toolkit that allows me to not only target at an account level but also target specific contacts within my campaigns."

"I am honored to be chosen as a Demandbase Champion alongside my fellow thought leaders in Account Based Marketing. This achievement is a true testament to the tireless efforts of both Matillion's marketing team and the passion Demandbase has for its customers, while building world-class marketing solutions," said Dylan Freier, senior manager of account-based marketing at Matillion. "Being a Champion encourages me to continue to break account-based boundaries, network with other marketers, and stay up-to-date on the latest Demandbase updates."

"I am extremely proud to be selected as an Demandbase Champion along with my fellow enthusiast marketers. Demandbase is the "founder" of account-based marketing (ABM) and it's only us marketers who have recently joined the bandwagon," said Shikha Pakhide, global marketing director, X0PA AI. "When you sit down and start working on the ABM roadmap and you feel all the highs and lows which your sales team goes through, there lies the true grit. The excitement around account-based marketing is truly valid."

For more information about the program and becoming a Demandbase Champion, visit https://www.demandbase.com/why-demandbase/community/champions/class-of-2022/

