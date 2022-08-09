NPCA Uses Engaging Networks To Mobilize 1.6 Million Supporters

NPCA Advances National Park Conservation Efforts With Powerful Engagement Platform

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), one of the leading conservation organizations in the U.S., has selected Engaging Networks as their fundraising and advocacy technology partner. Engaging Networks' powerful digital engagement platform will allow the NPCA to fully mobilize a database of 1.6 million members and supporters for campaigns that aim to protect and preserve our national parks.

"Most of us have treasured memories of visiting America's many breathtaking national parks," said Clinton O'Brien, President and COO of Engaging Networks. "Engaging Networks is very honored to support the National Parks Conservation Association in their fundraising and advocacy efforts, as they work to protect and promote these amazing resources for all Americans."

"Our national parks are incredible gifts that deserve our protection and preservation," said Sabra Lugthart-Thomas, Senior Director of Digital Fundraising, NPCA. "The National Parks Conservation Association is excited to partner with Engaging Networks to bolster the fundraising and advocacy efforts that will support some of our most important campaigns to protect and enhance America's National Park System for present and future generations. Engaging Networks offers a comprehensive set of campaigning tools that fits our needs perfectly."

For over a century, the NPCA has been a strong, independent voice advocating for national park protections on the ground, in the courtroom and on Capitol Hill. Their most recent advocacy campaign seeks to educate lawmakers and the public on the benefits of the Senate's new Inflation Reduction Act which would support the National Park Service with nearly $1 billion in benefits to improve climate resilience across the park system.

Engaging Networks is a digital engagement platform that offers nonprofits everything that they need to successfully raise more money and win more campaigns. From out-of-the-box fundraising donation pages and marketing automation journeys to artificial intelligence and SMS messaging features, the platform is updated constantly with new features and upgrades every six to eight weeks. And with a 97% client retention rate, Engaging Networks has become a valued partner to more than 450 nonprofits in 50 countries around the world. For more information on how Engaging Networks is changing the nonprofit landscape, read some of our recent client case studies .

About NPCA: Since 1919, the nonpartisan National Parks Conservation Association has been the leading voice in safeguarding our national parks. NPCA and its nearly 1.6 million members and supporters work together to protect and preserve our nation's most iconic and inspirational places for future generations. For more information, visit npca.org .

About Engaging Networks: Engaging Networks is an innovative digital engagement technology platform with the ability to fully adapt to a nonprofit's fundraising and advocacy needs. Engaging Networks proudly works with a variety of important organizations such as The Humane Society of the United States, National Wildlife Federation, The Nature Conservancy, Human Rights Campaign, PETA and Amnesty International. To learn more, visit engagingnetworks.net .

