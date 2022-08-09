SKULLCANDY “TRANSPARENCY SERIES” ACHIEVES NET-ZERO CARBON FOOTPRINT

Limited-Edition Earbuds and Headphones Reveal Carbon Impact To Reinforce Brand's Commitment to Transparent, Sustainable Practices

PARK CITY, Utah , Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones1 and True Wireless Earbuds2 under $100, announced today its limited-edition Transparency Series, designed to create visibility around environmental impact, while progressing an overarching commitment to carbon reduction. The series is available exclusively at Skullcandy.com with a portion of proceeds helping fund the critical climate advocacy of Protect Our Winters .

Skullcandy has partnered with EcoChain to assess, minimize and publish associated carbon emissions, setting the bar for future carbon reduction. A partnership with TerraPass has enabled Skullcandy to invest in certified carbon-capture programs to offset impacts, resulting in a net-zero footprint for products in the Transparency Series.

"From materials and manufacturing to packaging, shipping and infrastructure, everything produced or consumed has an adverse effect on the environment," said Nelson Fortier, Senior Director of Brand and Product Marketing, Skullcandy. "The Transparency Series serves as a platform to educate and empower our consumers, while raising awareness for environmental responsibility. By divulging our products' impact, Skullcandy is raising the bar for accountability as we work to decrease our impact with each new product."

Insights from Skullcandy's partnership with EcoChain have not only enabled the brand to better understand the carbon footprint of the Transparency Series but its entire brand portfolio. In addition to helping Skullcandy set accountability benchmarks and direct eco-friendly product improvements, EcoChain's analysis is helping inform a new generation of eco-conscious products slated for 2023.

Like all Skullcandy products, the Transparency Series comes in 100% recyclable packaging. Tech specs tied to each product include:

Limited-Edition Skullcandy Transparency Series Hesh Evo Wireless Headphones – $114.99 MSRP

Net-Zero Carbon Footprint

Up to 36 Hours of Battery + Rapid Charge

Built-in Tile™ Finding Technology

Call, Track & Volume Control

Limited-Edition Skullcandy Transparency Series Jib True 2 Wireless Earbuds – $49.99 MSRP

Net-Zero Carbon Footprint

33 Hours Total Battery

Built-In Tile™ Finding Technology

IPX4 Water Resistant

Call, Track & Volume Control

Skullcandy also recently unveiled its limited-edition Take A Hike collection, which also gives back to Protect Our Winters . Featuring Dime 2 ($39.99 MSRP) true wireless earbuds and Riff Wireless 2 headphones (available Fall 2022), Take A Hike products pay homage to the outdoors, complete with a topographic design and retro colorway. Dime 2's compact design and small, 12-hour battery equate to less waste and a smaller carbon footprint.

Protect Our Winters exists to help passionate outdoor people protect the places they live and lifestyles they love from climate change. The nonprofit is made up of athletes, scientists, creatives and business leaders dedicated to advancing non-partisan policies that preserve the world for future generations.

Alongside continuous improvements to products to decrease carbon footprint, Skullcandy has a variety of notable sustainability initiatives in motion:

1,000,000 Pound Pledge - Promise to keep 1,000,000 pounds of e-waste from landfills by 2025

Upcycling Program - Upcycles returned products from retailers to enable an extended product life with a portion of proceeds benefiting Protect Our Winters.

100% Recyclable Packaging

Recycling Program - Empowers customers to do their part by sending in any brand's old headphones or earbuds for proper recycling - Empowers customersby sending in any brand's old headphones or earbuds for proper recycling

Carbon Checkout Program - Allows Skullcandy.com customers to round up their purchase, making their order carbon neutral

Product Lifecycle Analysis - Leverages carbon footprint insights from EcoChain to inform future manufacturing and design decisions

Lean, Green Manufacturing Process - Reduces labor, materials, energy usage and waste to ensure Skullcandy production has the least environmental impact possible

For more information on Skullcandy's sustainable efforts visit Skullcandy.com

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience.

