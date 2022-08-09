WebMD Health Services Partners with Wellbeats, Offering On-Demand Streaming Content

Well-being solution meets demands of a changing workforce

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the needs of a changing workforce, WebMD Health Services today announced a new partnership with Wellbeats, Inc. , a LifeSpeak company (TSX: LSPK) and the leading provider of on-demand, virtual well-being content designed to help employers and health plans meet the challenges of supporting a remote hybrid workforce.

The new offering features more than 1,000 videos and instructor-led streaming classes that enhance employer well-being offerings at a time of dynamic workplace shifts, while helping participants meet their goals, including fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, and mental health, on a pace and schedule that can be personalized to their needs.

Organizations can integrate the new programming into their current WebMD Health Services well-being platform, ensuring a seamless end-to-end experience. Participants can easily access classes and videos and select programming that reflects their fitness level, interests, and lifestyle. Approachable class instructors reflect a diversity of ages, races and body types.

"Our Wellbeats partnership builds on our newest solutions, which give clients new ways to tailor their well-being programs to the evolving needs of the hybrid workforce," said Bruce Foyt, Vice President of Partnerships, WebMD Health Services. "Offering employees of all ages, abilities and interests the ability to exercise, meditate, stretch or make better food choices – on a schedule that makes sense for them -- will help them incorporate well-being into their daily lives, increase employee satisfaction and engagement, and support productivity."

"We are excited to partner with WebMD Health Services at this pivotal time," said Jason Von Bank, Wellbeats President and LifeSpeak COO. "This partnership will expand access to Wellbeats for employers and make it even easier for them to help employees and their families make health and well-being an integral, and ongoing part of their routine."

About WebMD Health Services

WebMD Health Services, a part of WebMD Health Corp., has over 20 years of experience driving positive behavior changes. Consumers trust WebMD for reliable, accurate, and clear answers to their most pressing health-related questions. At WebMD Health Services, we tap into these valuable consumer insights to design and implement successful, engaging solutions to help individuals meet their well-being needs. We understand that there are numerous paths to reach well-being goals. Our expertise, combined with a variety of third-party partner integrations, enables us to deliver unique and personalized experiences across a wide range of industries. See how we support these diverse populations at webmdhealthservices.com.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, employers, health plans and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the healthcare journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Wellbeats, a LifeSpeak company

Based in St. Louis Park, MN, Wellbeats, a LifeSpeak company, is the premier provider of on-demand, virtual wellness content and programming for use in corporate wellbeing initiatives. With more than 1,000 fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness classes, programs, and fitness assessments available anytime and anywhere, Wellbeats allows employers to support employees with wellness resources that fit their needs, lifestyle, and schedule. Wellbeats provides best-in-class content that appeals to more than 2.3 million members of all ages, interests, and fitness levels. Wellbeats content is easily accessible through apps for iOS, Android, and Apple TV, any modern Web browser, Chromecast, Airplay, and Roku. To learn more, visit www.wellbeats.com , follow on LinkedIn , or check out a sampling of the company's fitness classes during a Facebook Live session.

