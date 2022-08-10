6.8 Million UNIQUE Viewers Have Watched "On Patrol: Live" Since the Series Launch on July 22

REELZ Has Been the Most Watched Cable Network Among Adults 25-54 and 18-49 on Every Friday and Saturday Night That "On Patrol: Live" Has Aired



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REELZ today announced that 6.8 million unique viewers have watched On Patrol: Live with an average viewing time of 270 minutes for more than 1.8 billion total viewing minutes across 27 telecasts since the July 22 series premiere. REELZ has been the most watched cable network among adults 25-54 and 18-49 on every Friday and Saturday night that On Patrol: Live has aired.

With growing momentum since the premiere, the Saturday, August 6 telecast of On Patrol: Live set new series bests in prime with 422,000 among adults 25-54 and 309,000 among adults 18-49 from 9pm – 12am making it the most watched show on cable, as it has been in each of the six live episodes it has been on the air. The series best performance of the Saturday night telecast of On Patrol: Live made REELZ the most watched cable network for the night.

"Americans have embraced On Patrol: Live in a big way," said Stan E. Hubbard, CEO of REELZ. "With incredible support from viewers across the country during our first six episodes, we are building on our commitment by adding a new lead-in, On Patrol: First Shift, every Friday and Saturday night."

On Patrol: First Shift premieres this Friday, August 12 at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT and features Dan Abrams, Sean "Sticks" Larkin and Curtis Wilson, who provide updates of past stories covered by the show and present a look forward to the coming live episode. New episodes of On Patrol: First Shift air every Friday and Saturday night at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT leading into the new episodes of On Patrol: Live.

On Patrol: Live airs live on REELZ every Friday and Saturday night from 9pm to 12am ET followed immediately by an encore airing with host and executive producer Dan Abrams alongside analysts Sgt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson. On Patrol: Live is produced by Half Moon Pictures for REELZ. Executive Producers are John Zito, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro and Dan Abrams.

About REELZ—REAL LIVES. REAL STORIES. REAL CELEBRITIES.®

REELZ is an independent television network focused on celebrity culture with poignant stories about real people in revealing documentaries and character profiles. Programming ranges from the critically acclaimed and award-winning The Kennedys to Autopsy: The Last Hours Of. Insight to classic cultural entertainment is told through The Unknown Story, covering Jurassic Park to Three's Company, while Breaking the Band reveals the drama behind iconic bands from the 80s and 90s. Along with stories about celebrities from movies and music, the network is also home to true crime stories including Gangsters, Mobsters, COPS, COPS Reloaded and Jail impacting real communities across America.

REELZ is available as a live linear network in more than 40 million homes on DIRECTV channel 238, DISH Network channel 299, Verizon FiOS TV channel 692HD, AT&T U-verse channels 799/1799HD and Xfinity, Spectrum, and many other cable systems nationwide. Other non-linear versions of REELZ library programs that do not include On Patrol: Live as it airs are available in more than 30 million additional homes. The library versions of REELZ can be found via major streaming platforms such as Amazon Channels, Fire TV, Roku, Pluto TV, Tubi, Samsung Smart TV+, Vizio, Crackle, Xumo, Redbox and others.

Find REELZ in your area by visiting www.reelz.com. REELZ is a High-Definition network and if it is not available, or not in HD, on your cable or telco provider, we encourage viewers to call them and ask for it. Owned by Hubbard Media Group, REELZ is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM with national ad sales based in New York City with offices in Chicago. As one of the last truly independent television networks remaining in today's media landscape REELZ has created the Independence Happens Here® website to help keep free thought and innovation alive by highlighting the importance of independent businesses. The website can be found at http://IndependenceHappensHere.com.

Source: Nielsen, 8/1-8/7/22. Program ranking based on L+SD P25-54 impressions, Fri 8p-11p, Sat 8p-11p, program data. Reach & Frequency for all On Patrol Live telecasts based on P2+, Live+SD stream, 6 minute cume qualifier. Network ranking based on Cable Prime (Mon-Sun 8-11p) time period data.

For more information, contact the REELZ Media Line

877- REELZTV ( 733-5988 ) / pr@reelz.com

View original content:

SOURCE ReelzChannel, LLC