GREATER THAN ONE NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than One, a privately held agency focused on healthcare, announced that Mindy Telmer has been appointed Executive Creative Director, EVP. Mindy will be the creative voice of the agency, responsible for providing Greater Than One (www.greaterthanone.com) clients with strategic creative direction and oversight from inception through execution. Telmer will report directly to Matthew Howes, President of Greater Than One.

Mindy Telmer (PRNewswire)

"My reason for coming to Greater Than One is what differentiates it from other agencies, its independence, diversity, and sense of community," said Telmer. "The Capability Convergence model intrigued me; it's what guides the agency's approach to working with clients and its vendor partners. The model is based on converging the three disciplines of the agency, media, creative, and technology. This infrastructure allows us to deliver customized business solutions designed for each individual client's needs."

Telmer has held top management positions in the creative departments of several of the healthcare industry's leading advertising agencies and has worked with many of the industry's most iconic brands, including Merck, Blue Shield of California, Biogen, Cetaphil, City MD/Summit Healthcare, and Pfizer.

Her work has received critical acclaim with distinctions that include the MM&M Awards, Rx Awards, International Product Marketing Gold, and a Clio Healthcare nomination.

"Mindy brings over 20 years of hard work, sweat and tears to the job. She's an exceptional talent who will bring both her leadership and creative capabilities to our roster of clients," said Bindhu Gopalan, Chief Client Officer of Greater Than One. "We believe her expertise will provide the agency's creative team with the tools they need to craft award winning and memorable creative ideas that sell products for our clients, and in turn improve patients' lives."

According to Howes, "Mindy has tirelessly dedicated her career to elevating health and wellness communications and has proven that she is a masterful writer who transforms data into memorable creative. We both share the belief that now is the most exciting time ever to be part of healthcare marketing."

In her spare time, she is involved with charitable organizations including Music Beats Cancer.org, a non-profit dedicated to changing how the war on cancer is fought and financed.

ABOUT GREATER THAN ONE

Founded in 2000 and included in the "Top 100 Agencies" by Medical Marketing & Media, Greater Than One is a full-experience marketing agency dedicated to healthcare, with specialized expertise in rare disease emerging science and technologies, care delivery, medical diagnostics and devices. Through the Capability Convergence ™ model, customers are met with better healthcare experiences through content, context and connections to influence behavior and better outcomes. The agency is privately held, and employee owned.

For more information, contact us at pressinquiries@greaterthanone.com or visit us at www.greaterthanone.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Greater Than One) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greater Than One