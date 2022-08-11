LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puls, the trusted home services and warranty company, today announced a partnership with Big Ass Fans to offer an embedded fan Installation solution at the point of sale. The seamless installation service will be available to Big Ass Fans customers in select markets. The new partnership provides Big Ass Fans customers a trusted solution for their fan installation needs embedded within their fan purchasing experience, fully synchronized with product delivery date and time.

Puls partners with Big Ass Fans to offer Embedded installation solution at checkout

"We've taken the headache out of hiring technicians for home services. Our customers love our easy scheduling, same-day appointment availability, and quality guarantee," said CEO Gabi Peles. "Partnering with Big Ass Fans and embedding our solution within their site provides best in class experience for their customers.

"As a market leader in the commercial and residential fan industry we wanted to provide our customers the same opportunity to have an end-to-end solution," said Alex Risen, Public Relations.

"Our residential fans are a category-leading product and as such we wanted to provide a category-leading experience for our customers with professional installation."

About Puls:

Puls is a Livermore, CA based company that serves the ever-changing needs of the modern homeowner by providing a hybrid home-warranty and on-demand service platform. We enable same or next day service through our predictive matching technology, connecting homeowners with our nationwide network of highly vetted technicians in seconds.

Puls' tech enabled platform provides local home repair technicians with the customers and software to build and grow a repair business, so they can focus solely on completing quality work.

About Big Ass Fans:

At Big Ass Fans, we're driven by our mission to create safer, healthier, more productive environments worldwide. What started as a big idea in airflow became a revolution and is now best practice for designers, managers, and business owners across every imaginable industry and application.

Today, our products are proudly spinning and serving more than 80 percent of the Fortune 500 in 175 countries. From factories to homes and everywhere in between, Big Ass Fans delivers comfort, style, and energy savings to make life more enjoyable.

With more than 230 awards, 350 patents, an experiment on the International Space Station, and even some Twitter love from Elon Musk to our name, we go big every day.

