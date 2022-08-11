USAA Names Top Human Resources Executive as Chief Human Resources Officer

Tamla Oates-Forney joins USAA after a nationwide search

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA has appointed a top human resources leader as the new executive vice president. Tamla Oates-Forney has joined the company as chief human resources officer (CHRO). She will be a member of USAA's executive council, reporting to the CEO Wayne Peacock, and lead teams spanning talent development, talent acquisition, pay and benefits, culture and employee services.

"Tamla brings deep and diverse HR experience and a strong track record of leading organizations through transformational periods," said President and CEO Wayne Peacock. "Her leadership and expertise are a great match as we envision our future and move the association forward. We are excited for Tamla to join USAA as we begin our second century."

Tamla joins USAA after nearly four years as senior vice president and chief people officer at Waste Management, Inc. (WM). Prior to WM, she worked at General Electric for 20 years, progressing in her career through the leadership and executive ranks. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

A renowned expert in her field, Tamla sits on several (public and advisory) boards and has received multiple honors including: board and committee member for University North Carolina - Chapel Hill, Kenan-Flagler Business School, World 50 and Black Women on Boards, recognition through front page coverage for NY Times and featured in Fast Company, The Network Journal's 25 Influential Black Women in Business, Savoy's 2020 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America.

"Joining USAA is an opportunity for me to align my purpose, passion and profession, all while serving the military community," said Tamla. "I am excited to honor this organization's proud history and help create a bright future for USAA's employees and our members."

