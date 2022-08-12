KING'S HAWAIIAN® ISSUES VOLUNTARY RECALL OF PRETZEL SLIDER BUNS, PRETZEL HAMBURGER BUNS AND PRETZEL BITES DUE TO THE RECALL OF AN INGREDIENT FROM SUPPLIER LYONS MAGNUS

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products out of an abundance of caution following a recall of an ingredient used in the pretzel products from one of its suppliers, Lyons Magnus. Lyons Magnus is recalling this ingredient due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. While no illnesses associated with King's Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any King's Hawaiian products to date, the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.

This recall does not impact any other King's Hawaiian products, as no other products use this ingredient from Lyons Magnus. King's Hawaiian will resume producing all pretzel products once the company has ensured all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients.

Consumers in possession of any King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns or King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites should dispose of the product. Consumers can contact King's Hawaiian at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT, if they have any questions, or to request replacement product.

King's Hawaiian advises that consumers in possession of any King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns or King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites should dispose of the product. If there is a concern about specific Lot Codes, below is a list of Lots affected:

Description UPC Lot Code 800111 - King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Bun 73435000365 108222 109222 110222 111222 112222 164222 165222 166222 167222 168222 187222 188222 189222 199222 214222 215222 216222 217222 218222 800112 - King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Bun 73435000372 115222 116222 117222 118222 119222 120222 157222 158222 159222 160222 161222 162222 200222 201222 202222 203222 204222 220222 221222 800151 - King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites 73435000525 1672IB 1682IB 1702IB 1712IB 1722IB 1732IB 1742IB 1752IB 1772IB 1782IB 1792IB 1802IB 1812IB 1842IB 1852IB 1862IB 1872IB 1882IB 1912IB 1922IB 1932IB 1942IB 1952IB 1982IB 1992IB 2002IB 2012IB 2022IB 2052IB 2062IB 2072IB 2082IB 2092IB 2122IB 2132IB 2142IB 2152IB 2162IB 2192IB 2202IB 2212IB

