BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS FORT MILL-DOBY'S BRIDGE OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN SOUTH CAROLINA

FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 908 Smithfield Way, Suite 104.

The Fort Mill-Doby's Bridge clinic, as it is known, is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 803-470-4933 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement and pelvic health programs.

Clinic director Melissa Terpstra earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from Chapman University in Orange, Calif., and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Southern California.

Terpstra, who has more than 15 years of experience with outpatient orthopedic rehabilitation, is certified in dry needling and is a women's health specialist, treating pelvic pain, incontinence, bowel and bladder conditions, prolapse and post-partum recovery.

Benchmark has more than 20 clinics in the Charlotte region and more than 50 in North Carolina.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

