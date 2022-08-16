ATD Expands Leadership Team, Names Chief Supply Chain Officer

Moid Alwy will join ATD as the company's newest executive

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. , Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tire Distributors, Inc. (ATD) today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Moid Alwy as Chief Supply Chain Officer. In this role, Alwy will oversee ATD's sprawling supply chain and evolve the vision and strategy for the supply chain's function and innovation.

"I am pleased to welcome Moid to ATD's leadership team," said Stuart Schuette, President & CEO. "As we continue to transform our business, we are focused on creating a sustainable supply chain of the future to serve our customers and partners. Moid has a proven track record in designing network strategies and driving supply chain innovation."

Alwy joins ATD following nearly 20 years at Target, where he began as a lead analyst in 2003 and rose through the ranks to become Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Logistics. For more than four years as VP, Alwy led the Global Operational Intelligence team responsible for overall network steering, data & analytics, and critical transformation initiatives. He was part of the Supply Chain Leadership team that played a vital role in scaling Target from a $70B retailer to more than $100B over the last two years.

Prior to his time at Target, Alwy spent two years at US Bancorp where he was responsible for the successful technology integration and implementation of mergers and acquisitions.

Alwy graduated with a degree in Information Systems and Mathematics from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. He holds a Lean Six Sigma black belt certification for exceptional leadership capability.

This executive role addition marks the latest transformative business strategy for ATD. "Bringing Moid on board to lead our supply chain initiatives is just one piece of our ongoing plan to optimize ATD's business and creating a truly contemporary, omni-channel, and intelligent supply chain to support our customers and manufacturer partners.," said Schuette. "Moid's efforts will be key to transforming the ATD supply chain from a traditional tire distributor to an omni-channel solutions provider."

About American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market. It operates more than 130 distribution centers, including 25 distribution centers in Canada, serving approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services to tire and automotive service customers. American Tire Distributors employs approximately 5,000 associates across its distribution center network, including approximately 600 associates in Canada. In 2022, ATD was recognized by Newsweek as a Most Loved Workplace.

