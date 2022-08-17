Calling All Food Creators: Partner with Mealco to Launch Your Virtual Restaurant Brand

Food-Tech Company Empowers Culinary Superstars to Increase Distribution, Enhance Brand Exposure and Drive More Revenue

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mealco ("the Company"), a food-tech start-up focused on creating value for food brands, restaurant operators and customers, announced today a new initiative to identify food creators – both established brands and emerging chefs – to join its exclusive "Brand Innovators'' program. Mealco will be selecting the best-of-the-best to expand its network of culinary innovators and help them penetrate new markets and enhance their brands. New creators will join an existing slate of esteemed brand innovators that include Hillary Sterling's Cayenne , Ken Gordon's Mochidoki , Dani Beckerman's Jars by Dani , Ariel and Leni Barbouth's Nuchas , Nils Noren's Num Pang and Matt and Chris Urakami's Poutine Brothers .

Details for Mealco's Brand Exclusive Incubator program are as follows:

Culinary innovators will submit a "Request for Consideration" to join the Mealco Innovators Program. Once selected, creators will work with Mealco to develop a high-quality virtual menu that will be fulfilled by members of its nationwide restaurant operator network and delivered to customers via popular online delivery apps, including DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. Upon creation of your virtual stores, Mealco will optimize your menu so that it ranks highly in Internet searches and is calibrated for a delivery-centered business model. Brands are paired with restaurant operators based on their infrastructure and resources, local customer demographics, existing ingredient inventory and equipment and staff culinary capabilities. Using geo-tracking, orders are directed to the closest restaurant that carries your brand to ensure the food's timely delivery to hungry customers.

"Mealco's secret sauce is that we work with creators to help them satisfy customer demand outside of their current markets, eliminating the investment and risk of launching brick and mortar locations and allowing them to get back in the kitchen to do what they love – develop new food creations for customers to enjoy," said Daniel Simon, Mealco Founder and CEO. "The increased growth for these brands results in significantly enhanced exposure and increased revenue for creators."

Mr. Simon continued, "Based on the vast amount of data that the Mealco platform collects and analyzes, we are able to uncover unique insights that empower our creators to give customers exactly what they want. For example, we estimate that approximately 70 percent of customers conduct exploratory food searches on delivery apps when they are hungry. Mealco optimizes these searches to make sure that our creators are featured prominently and grab customers' attention. Together, all of these Mealco features enable creators to substantially grow their customer base and permit restaurant operators to monetize their restaurants unused capacity."

If you're a creator interested in joining Mealco's Brand Innovator program, please contact creators@mealco.co. To learn more about Mealco, visit mealco.co .

About Mealco

Mealco's technology empowers restaurants in the $800 billion food industry to turn their back-of-house resources into digital-friendly operations. With a mission to leverage technology to empower restaurants to thrive in a digital age, Mealco streamlines operations through aggregating online delivery channels into a single, easy-to-use tablet; expanding meal and brand offerings to match customer tastes; optimizing restaurants' online presence; and reducing food delivery costs, all of which enable restaurants to grow their customer base and increase revenue and profitability. For more information, visit www.mealco.co .

