Elevar Ranks No. 714 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Average Revenue Growth of 883%, Elevar ranks #714 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Elevar revealed they reached No. 714 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This milestone is a major accomplishment for Elevar, the company known to be a global authority and best-in-class solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands using the Shopify and Shopify Plus eCommerce platform to collect the maximum amount of customer and conversion tracking data easily and reliably.

Elevar powers conversion tracking for direct-to-consumer brands on Shopify & Shopify Plus. Our server-side tracking transforms shopping behavior into structured, trackable events with attribution, resulting in near 100% conversion accuracy. With real-time event monitoring and pre-built tag templates for Facebook, Google Ads, Google Analytics, GA4, TikTok, and 30+ more digital marketing channels, we ensure brands never miss tracking a conversion. getelevar.com (PRNewswire)

"Elevar is pumped to be amongst some of the most successful and renowned companies in the world," says Brad Redding, Founder and CEO at Elevar. "We optimize acquisition strategies for over 6,500 amazing D2C brands such as Vuori, Skims, Thrive Causmetics, Hunter Fans, and Le Creuset. This ranking is a testament to our success and our awesome team of talented people that help our customers every day."

This celebration of innovation comes in the wake of many recent company milestones, including:

Achieving 4.9 out of 5 stars from client reviews on the Shopify app store

Completing the individual and company certification process for Facebook Marketing Partners

Developing a partner ecosystem of nearly 150 marketing, design/development, and technology partners

"We've 15x'd our business in 3 years since working with Elevar. Laying down the foundational work early so we could see that growth was key to our success," said Dylan Kim, Co-founder at Brevite.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have been ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Notable companies previously named to the list include Zappos, Timberland, Under Armour, Clif Bar, and Patagonia.

Click here to watch a brief demo on how Elevar can simplify your analytics and tagging strategy.

About Elevar: Elevar powers conversion tracking for direct-to-consumer brands on Shopify & Shopify Plus. Our server-side tracking transforms shopping behavior into structured, trackable events with attribution, resulting in near 100% conversion accuracy. With real-time event monitoring and pre-built tag templates for Facebook, Google Ads, Google Analytics, GA4, TikTok, and 30+ more digital marketing channels, we ensure brands never miss tracking a conversion. Rely on accurate data to make strategic business decisions with Elevar. www.getelevar.com

