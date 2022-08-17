KBank Biz Loan Is Now Available on the E-commerce Platform Buy2Sell Vietnam

KBank Biz Loan Is Now Available on the E-commerce Platform Buy2Sell Vietnam

KBank Biz Loan - Digital loan application for business expansion and shopping is now available on the e-commerce platform (B2B) Buy2sell Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buy2Sell Vietnam partners with KASIKORNBANK (KBank) - Thailand's leading SME support bank, with its prestige, security and safety to facilitate customers with income from 5 million VND, running small businesses or working as office workers that are in need of capital to expand sales on e-commerce platforms, able to access the KBank Biz Loan digital loan application.

KBank Biz Loan Application (PRNewswire)

KBank Biz Loan's strength is the complete digital technology, easy and fast for customers to register anytime and anywhere. With only 3 simple steps to register on the KBank Loan app. Verify customer identity with e-KYC and digital signature technology. The online loan application process does not take more than 5 minutes. No mortgage required with the loan limit up to 300 million, attractive interest rate from only 1.25%/month (calculated based on amortized loan balance), flexible loan term up to 36 months.

Kasikorn Public Bank Limited (KBank) is the leading bank for (SMEs) in Thailand. In 2015, KBank entered the Vietnamese market. In 2021, Kbank opened administrative offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

KBank has a competitive advantage in the field of loan services for small and medium-sized enterprises, deploying digital banking services completely by digital technology. With the goal of promoting operations of businesses, household, and individual businesses, KBank has offered convenient, flexible and suitable financial solutions for the Vietnamese market.

KBank Loan is a digital loan application in Vietnam, providing financial support for small and medium-sized businesses or individuals that need capital on business development, shopping for both short and long-term.

Buy2Sell is a pioneering B2B e-commerce platform with the largest source of imported goods in Vietnam, focusing on high-quality imported brands. Buy2Sell meets the needs of diverse products through the innovative distribution system such as cosmetics, food, beverages, and technological equipment imported from more than 60 countries around the world.

The cooperation between KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited (KBank) and Buy2Sell Vietnam, is an opportunity to develop the digital transformation of Vietnam's financial market, and to support merchants to access online business capital easier, thereby increasing income for SMEs in Vietnam.

For more details: https://www.kasikornbank.com.vn / and https://buy2sell.vn/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Buy2Sell Vietnam