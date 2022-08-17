NARVAR PARTNERS WITH FILLOGIC TO HELP RETAILERS AND BRANDS SIMPLIFY AND EXPEDITE PRODUCT RETURNS

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar , the pioneer in post-purchase customer experience, today announced it has partnered with Fillogic , the logistics-as-a-service platform for retail, to help retailers and brands simplify and expedite product returns. The partnership will leverage the combination of Narvar's end-to-end returns management solution and the Fillogic Hub Network as well as Fillogic's proprietary, state-of-the-art sortation and segmentation technology.

Narvar (PRNewsFoto/Narvar) (PRNewswire)

Narvar makes product returns and exchanges easier and more convenient for shoppers by providing 200,000+ locations, where they can drop off merchandise. Fillogic helps retailers improve service levels, reduce costs and emissions, and optimize asset utilization through strategically located, tech-enabled distribution hubs at shopping centers and other properties.

Under the new partnership, Fillogic will be able to pick up merchandise from Narvar drop-off locations to aggregate and intelligently sort packages for efficient, consolidated pickup and delivery in the middle and final mile, helping retailers get returned inventory back in stock 70% faster than normal. Fillogic's Delivery Marketplace , a proprietary multicarrier network and sortation and segmentation solution, helps retailers save up to 65% in time and costs on transportation while reducing carbon emissions by up to 80%.

"Narvar and Fillogic share a common goal—helping retailers and brands streamline the returns process and build stronger lifelong customer relationships," said Michael Haswell, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Narvar. "We look forward to working closely with the Fillogic team to develop further innovations that benefit our joint brand customers and we're excited about what the future of this partnership holds."

Fillogic's localized logistics network and Narvar's post-purchase platform enable retailers to better serve customers who need to return or exchange merchandise. This partnership will make it easy for shoppers to find a convenient Narvar drop-off location and Fillogic's platform will ensure that each item is efficiently shipped to where it is most needed in retailers' network, whether that's a store or a fulfillment facility.

"Narvar specializes in creating the best possible post-purchase experience for retailers and their customers, which made our decision to partner with the company easy," said Bill Thayer, Co-founder and CEO at Fillogic. "As demand for our platform's returns and reverse logistics capabilities continued to grow, it was important for us to work with a partner with the scale and ability to meet the needs of retailers. When it comes to unlocking new revenue opportunities and operational efficiencies by sustainably optimizing the returns process, Narvar is the perfect partner for us."

About Narvar

Narvar pioneered how brands engage with consumers beyond the "buy" button through branded order tracking, delivery notifications, returns, and exchanges. Today, Narvar's comprehensive Post-Purchase Platform empowers 1,200+ of the world's most admired brands, including Sephora, Patagonia, Levi's, Sonos, Warby Parker, LVMH and L'Oréal, to deliver transparency, build trust and grow customer lifetime value. Recognized by Fast Company multiple times as one of the most innovative companies, Narvar simplifies the everyday lives of consumers. For more information, visit Narvar.com .

About Fillogic

Fillogic is a NYC-based technology company dedicated to maximizing efficiencies for retailers and transportation networks via mall-based micro distribution hubs. It is an experienced team of retail and logistics professionals, technologists, serial entrepreneurs, and creative problem solvers with more than 160 years of combined experience. Fillogic is driven by a mission to help our partners decipher the writing on the wall as technology continues to rapidly transform the retail landscape. For more information, please visit: www.fillogic.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Narvar