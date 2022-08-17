The Wireless Experience Celebrates 25 Years With Rapid Growth

MANAHAWKIN, N.J., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Experience (TWE) celebrates 25 years in business this month with a fast-growing footprint and an expanding team. Launched in August 1997 as a one-person side business, TWE now ranks as the top-rated East Coast AT&T retailer with 94 stores across six states and four-time certification as a Great Place to Work. The company has added nineteen stores since 2020 and plans to surpass 100 by year-end while continuing to increase its 300+-person workforce.

"The key to success is our amazing team," says CEO and Founder Brian Wainwright. "Having people who care about and support each other, while also working hard for the business, has created a place that can set the standard for our industry as we move to the future."

Known for its culture of support, development and advancement opportunities, TWE has earned four Fortune Best Workplace Awards as well as two rankings on the NJBIZ Fast 50 and four Inc. 5000 rankings. The company's sense of caring extends to the communities it serves, and TWE has supported more than 150 community nonprofits, helping families in need, people experiencing homelessness, children with autism, children with pediatric cancer, first responders and schools.

"The work we do makes a real difference," says Wainwright. "We know our success depends on bettering the lives of team members, inspiring guests, and strengthening communities. When we're at our best, we're introducing new technology and we're doing it in a way that also shows the power of human connection."

The Wireless Experience (TWE), established in 1997, is an AT&T Authorized Retailer with over 90 stores located in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. Headquartered in Manahawkin, New Jersey, TWE is an organization built on the foundation of introducing new technology that inspires and enhances the lives of their guests. Their mission is to set the standard for the best wireless experience, and they do this by conducting business under the five core values of accountability, community, integrity, loyalty and trust.

