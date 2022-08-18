Bailey Brauer Attorneys Selected Among Country's Top Commercial Litigators

Best Lawyers in America recognizes 3 from Dallas trial boutique

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three trial attorneys from the Dallas boutique Bailey Brauer PLLC, are included in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America.

Firm co-founders Clayton Bailey and Alex Brauer, along with partner Ben Stewart, are each featured among the country's top commercial litigation attorneys. Additionally, Mr. Bailey was selected among the top appellate attorneys.

Mr. Bailey is a nationally known trial and appellate attorney, representing clients in matters involving contract disputes, business torts, RICO, employment law, trade secrets, deceptive trade practices, fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, antitrust, unfair business practices, and the Packers and Stockyards Act. In addition to Best Lawyers, his work has been recognized by Benchmark Litigation, the National Trial Lawyers, Texas Lawyer, BTI Consulting, Lawdragon, and Texas Super Lawyers.

With a practice focused on high-stakes disputes, business owners regularly turn to Mr. Brauer when facing allegations of fraud or deceptive practices in commercial transactions, breaches of fiduciary duties, and litigation relating to non-compete agreements. He also assists clients with disputes involving the sales and acquisitions of businesses. His work has earned multiple professional honors from Chambers USA, BTI Consulting, D Magazine, Texas Lawyer, and Texas Super Lawyers.

Mr. Stewart represents clients in federal and state courts in matters involving contractual disputes, breaches of fiduciary duties, insurance coverage, officer/director liability, and other complex litigation. He also serves as a mediator and assists companies with both internal and governmental investigations. In addition to his Best Lawyers, his work has been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers.

Selection to The Best Lawyers in America is based on confidential evaluations by attorneys in the same practice area and from the same geographic region. For the full listing, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com .

