Duke Energy Indiana adds $100,000 to energy bill assistance funds for summer

Qualifying Duke Energy customers who are struggling to pay their electricity bills can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account

Year to date, Duke Energy has supported more than 1,100 Indiana households with nearly $260,000 in energy bill assistance

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $100,000 in financial assistance to Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account.

The funding is made possible through Duke Energy's Share the Light Fund, which brings together customers and communities to help individuals and families in need.

"We understand the hardship some of our customers are experiencing in the current state of rising prices in all aspects of their daily lives," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "If a customer is struggling to pay their Duke Energy bill, the most important thing they can do is contact us to discuss what options might be available to them. There are resources to help."

So far this year, Duke Energy has supported more than 1,100 Indiana households with nearly $260,000 in energy bill assistance. Duke Energy works in partnership with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute assistance funds. Customers should contact their local community action agency to see if they are eligible. Click here to find a listing of service providers by county.

The company recently extended interest-free payment plans for eligible customers from three months to six months. Duke Energy offers a number of tools and resources to help customers take control of their energy use and save money. To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/HereToHelp.

Duke Energy Indiana



Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 870,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

