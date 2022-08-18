Houston Attorney Letitia D. Quinones Named to List of Best Lawyers in America

Honor places Quinones among the best criminal defense attorneys in the nation

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Quinones & Associates, PLLC announced today that firm founder Letitia D. Quinones has been named to the 2023 list of Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and one of the most respected lawyer ranking services in the country.

In her inaugural year on the Best Lawyers list, Ms. Quinones is recognized for her work as a criminal defense attorney. Board Certified in Criminal Defense by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Ms. Quinones has spent more than 20 years successfully litigating complex state and federal criminal matters.

Ms. Quinones is also well-respected in the legal community and has gained a reputation for zealous representation and a talent for connecting with juries on a personal and emotional level. Her skill and reputation are two of the reasons prominent and nationally acclaimed Houston attorney Rusty Hardin has partnered with Ms. Quinones. She now serves as Of Counsel with Rusty Hardin & Associates, and the partnership has already seen great success.

"It is my goal every day to use my skills as a litigator to ensure my clients are treated fairly under the law – that they have only the very best legal representation," said Ms. Quinones. "To be recognized for that work is truly an honor. Even more special is that this is based on reviews from my peers – I can't think of anything better."

Best Lawyers recognition is based on peer review and a rigorous vetting process. Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Those who receive high peer reviews then undergo Best Lawyers' thorough verification process. To read more about Ms. Quinones' Best Lawyers honor, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/america.

