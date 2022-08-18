NFL Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II to Serve as Face of NFL ALL DAY, with Free 2022 Season NFT Featuring Mahomes Available to All New and Current Users

First Public NFL ALL DAY Pack Drop Takes Place Friday, August 19

NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The National Football League (NFL), the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), and Dapper Labs Inc. today announced that NFL ALL DAY – the exclusive digital video highlight NFT platform – is officially open and available to fans worldwide, just ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL, NFLPA, and Dapper Labs Launch NFL ALL DAY Worldwide, Revolutionizing the Way Fans Engage with their Favorite Teams and Players (CNW Group/Dapper Labs, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Today, we welcome fans worldwide to NFL ALL DAY, allowing them to experience their fandom in a new way that bridges the emerging technology of NFTs with our game," said Joe Ruggiero, SVP, Consumer Products at the NFL. "Last year's soft launch of NFL ALL DAY brought in a surge of early adopters who began collecting video highlight NFTs of NFL plays, and we plan to grow the number of users significantly with the official launch of the platform, especially with the addition of Patrick Mahomes as our athlete ambassador."

When fans enter NFL ALL DAY, they will find a next-generation collector experience. Here, they can buy, own and trade officially licensed digital video highlight NFTs (non-fungible tokens) called 'Moments' featuring the greatest and most sought-after NFL plays throughout the season and in NFL history. NFL ALL DAY puts fans into the heat of the gridiron, enabling them to assemble a digital video collection of NFL moments made by the players and teams they love, while also providing them with access to a passionate, like-minded community of fans through both digital and in-person experiences throughout the season.

The first public NFL ALL DAY Series 1 pack drop, dubbed Headliners, will happen Friday, August 19 at 2pm ET. The drop will feature a Derrick Henry Legendary Moment along with plays from Jalen Ramsey, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Derek Carr and Jonathan Taylor.

"The early success of NFL ALL DAY highlights the power of creating a platform that provides long-term value to the fan experience" said Roham Gharegozlou, Dapper Labs CEO and Co-Founder. "We're excited to welcome the millions of football fans to NFL ALL DAY, and enable them to own a piece of the sport they love as well as join a strong and vibrant community of fellow fans."

As NFL ALL DAY engages the next generation of fans, it will also welcome a next-generation quarterback. Patrick Mahomes II, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, will serve as the face of NFL ALL DAY for the 2022 NFL season, helping to drive fan engagement for the platform with in-product features, events, and more.

"I've always been passionate about emerging tech and how it's improving the fan experience," said Patrick Mahomes II. "NFL ALL DAY is changing the game and I'm excited for fans to have this innovative opportunity to be connected to players in a whole new way."

New and existing users will be able to secure a 2022 NFL Season NFT featuring an image of Mahomes by signing up for NFL ALL DAY. Variations of the Season NFT, which provide proof of participation in NFL ALL DAY for the 2022 season, will be available depending on when users sign up throughout the year.

"Players are at the very heart of NFL ALL DAY's next-level collector experience, further connecting fans to their favorite athletes. Owning a Moment is sharing in the defining and historic performances of the players' careers," said Terése Whitehead, Vice President of Consumer Products & Strategy at NFL Players Inc., the marketing, and licensing arm of the NFLPA. "Along with OneTeam Partners, we're excited for the launch and another exciting season of games."

OneTeam Partners, which is the group licensing partner that leads the NFLPA's digital games licensing business, helped facilitate this deal in collaboration with all parties.

To sign up or learn more about NFL ALL DAY, visit NFLALLDAY.com .

About the NFL Players Association

The National Football League Players Association ("NFLPA") is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players' interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are protected—including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially recognized as the union representing the players and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement ("CBA") with the NFL. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 NFL season.

‍About Dapper Labs

Dapper Labs, the company behind NFL ALL DAY, uses blockchain technology to bring NFTs and new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world. Since it was founded in 2018, Dapper Labs has given consumer enthusiasts a real stake in the game by bringing them closer to the brands they love, building engaged and exciting communities for them to contribute to, and producing new pathways for them to become creators themselves. Dapper Labs' current studio partners include the NFL, NFLPA, NBPA, WNBA, WNBPA, LaLiga, Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Genies and UFC. Notable investors in Dapper Labs include Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, Union Square Ventures, Venrock, Google Ventures (GV), Samsung, and the founders of Dreamworks, Reddit, Coinbase, Zynga, and AngelList, among others. For more about Dapper Labs' products and mission, visit dapperlabs.com .

About OneTeam Partners

OneTeam launched in 2019 as a joint venture between the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), MLB Players Association (MLBPA), and RedBird Capital Partners to maximize the collective value of athletes' rights through group licensing, marketing, media and other ventures. OneTeam represents a range of commercial business interests on behalf of the athletes of the NFLPA, MLBPA, MLSPA, U.S. Women's National Team PA, WNBPA, NWSLPA, U.S. Rugby PA, and League of Legends Championship Series PA, as well as those of thousands of college athletes. To learn more visit www.joinoneteam.com .

