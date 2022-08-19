LimnTech Scientific Completes Delivery of LifeMark Automated Layout System

LimnTech Scientific's automation of road striping operations will improve quality and

safety.

SOUDERTON, Pa., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LimnTech Scientific recently delivered a LifeMark-100 Automated Layout System to Dan Swayze & Son, Inc. This automation system is mounted on an MRL striping truck used to perform contracted striping in New Jersey.

The first generation LifeMark-75 revolutionized layout, with multiple units in operation across the country. The newest upgrade of the 100 makes it easier to operate and even more accurate. Roads can be laid out at speeds up to 15 mph, a 30-fold decrease in time over manual layout while keeping workers safely in the truck.

LimnTech Scientific's LifeMark Automated Layout System now combines cameras, high accuracy GPS, and real-time artificial intelligence machine learning techniques to complete the recording of roadway striping location and type information in autonomous mode. The system records at traffic speed while prioritizing worker safety. This autonomous operation, led via cameras and software, will reduce the workload on drivers, allowing less experienced operators to add value to the road striping operation quickly. The 100 will control lateral movement of the paint carriages during layout mode.

LimnTech Scientific automation products for road striping equipment are currently in operation across North America, with thousands of roads recorded and laid out quickly from the safety of a state-of-the-art truck. Dozens of automatic layout trucks are in use to keep workers out of harm's way in over 12 states, all while recording road marking locations accurately.

Formed from an idea conceptualized in the hospital room of an injured road worker, LimnTech Scientific's automation of road striping operations is designed to get worker boots off the ground and into the safety of the truck, saving them from both distracted and drunk drivers.

By equipping trucks with LimnTech Scientific's LifeMark Automated Systems, roads can be laid out or re-striped automatically. Robotic automation of dangerous, complex, or tedious tasks allows fewer resources to complete the required infrastructure upgrades.

LimnTech Scientific designs and manufactures automation systems for the roadway marking industry. GPS-based and machine vision systems make jobs safer by removing workers from dangerous environments and are available for most equipment worldwide.

