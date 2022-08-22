BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN ORANGE BEACH, ALA.

At 25751 Perdido Beach Blvd., Suite A7

ORANGE BEACH, Ala., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 25751 Perdido Blvd., Suite A7.

The new clinic is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 251-501-4781 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Leslie Niederriter earned a doctor of physical therapy degree and has advanced manual therapy training from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences.

Niederriter is certified in vestibular rehabilitation, Astym soft-tissue mobilization, modern management of the older adult and trigger point dry needling. Her clinical interests include posture/gait assessments and balance disorders/fall prevention.

Other BenchMark clinics in the region comprise Gulf Shores, Foley, Fairhope, Spanish Fort, Mobile-Midtown, Mobile-West and Saraland. Overall, the company has more than 20 Alabama clinics.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

