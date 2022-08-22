Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Present at 14th Next Generation Dx Summit in Washington, D.C.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be sponsoring, presenting and hosting a booth this week at the 14th Annual Next Generation Dx Summit, held virtually and in-person in Washington, D.C. on August 22-24.

The Next Generation Dx Summit offers a valuable window into how point-of-care, infectious disease, liquid biopsy and companion diagnostics are changing the standard of care, and includes three streams: Point-of-Care and Infectious Disease, Companion Diagnostics and Reimbursement stream, and Liquid Biopsy and Early Detection. On Monday, August 22, at 12:15 PM ET, Company CEO Dwight Egan will be presenting on the Company's forthcoming Co-Dx PCR Home platform, in the conference's Enabling Point-of-Care diagnostics program.

In-person visitors are invited to visit the Company at Booth #206.

To learn more about the summit, including in-person and virtual registration details, please visit https://www.nextgenerationdx.com.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

