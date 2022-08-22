Quinn Residences Sets Pace for Build-for-Rent Industry with ESG Policy

Leading BFR company pledges carbon neutrality, solar projects in every community

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinn Residences ("Quinn"), an Atlanta-based build-for-rent company with more than 3,300 single-family homes in its growing portfolio, has released its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policy. The company has pledged several environmental initiatives, including becoming a carbon neutral organization and installing solar panels on each home across all communities, in addition to uplifting its internal structure through diversity and inclusion efforts.

"We're not just in the business of building reasonably priced homes for rent," said Richard Ross, CEO of Quinn Residences. "We're building thriving communities where our residents can feel proud of where they live. Quinn's commitment to ESG is not just a check the box. It allows our company to become a higher performing organization and solidifies our promise to our residents of enhancing the way they experience home."

As part of the company's environmental initiatives, Quinn, in partnership with Palmetto , is in the process of installing solar panels on every house of its 207-home community in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Once completed, the solar panels will offset 1,247 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. Quinn plans to expand solar projects to all existing and future communities. All of Quinn's properties are also built to high energy efficiency levels with double glazed windows, high quality insulation, and LED lighting.

Additional environmental efforts for Quinn communities include electric vehicle charging infrastructure available in every garage; high efficiency Energy Star rated appliances; smart home technology, including smart thermostats, smart light switches, a leak detection system, and door camera; sustainable community amenities, such as playgrounds and dog parks, and community gardens. Quinn has also engaged a carbon footprint assessment company called Native Energy, who will assess its carbon footprint, provide recommendations on reducing carbon emissions over time and identify carbon offset projects that Quinn will support to neutralize its carbon footprint.

Internally, Quinn is committed to its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives through measures like equalized parental leave, DEI training for all employees, anonymous surveys to identify issues and emphasized value on employee wellbeing, with practices such as hybrid work and inclusive team building activities. When recruiting new team members, Quinn works with professional recruiters to identify a diverse mix of candidates.

Ross adds, "It is our responsibility to make sure our voices align with that of the residents we serve."

In alignment with its governance policies, Quinn has established reporting lines, and formed committees to ensure appropriate oversight and accountability of the Company's actions, practices, and policies.

Quinn has assembled an ESG Committee who is responsible for shaping its strategy and progress on ESG efforts. The committee will review the policy on an annual basis. To learn more about Quinn's ESG policy, please visit live-quinn.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Quinn-Residences-ESG-Policy-2022.pdf .

