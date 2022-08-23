Imagine Learning Classroom Launches with Engaging and Effective Core Math and English Language Arts Curricula

Award-Winning Programs Serve More Than 1 Million Students

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced the launch of Imagine Learning Classroom, the new digital application powering its core English Language Arts and Mathematics solutions. Imagine Learning Classroom (formerly LearnZillion) enhances the high-quality curricula of Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics, Imagine Learning EL Education, Imagine Learning Odell Education, and Imagine Learning Guidebooks. These comprehensive programs offer the most accessible, teachable, and engaging core curricula for K-12 students available anywhere today.

"Our goal is to deliver compelling, high-quality curricula in a teachable way to support educators and spark learning breakthroughs," said Terry Gilligan, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Core Curriculum for Imagine Learning. "With Imagine Learning Classroom, we've developed a cohesive, immersive classroom environment to empower teachers and ensure student success."

As pioneers in digital instruction, Imagine Learning continually refines its core products and services to meet the needs of all students and educators. These solutions give educators continuous, clear insights into their students' learning, and supports them to maximize their potential. In addition, ongoing pedagogical research measures effectiveness in classrooms around the country to advance learning for all students.

Imagine Learning Classroom puts the teacher and student at the center of learning for more positive outcomes. The dynamic software creates inspiring instructional experiences, providing students with opportunities to own their own learning, express choice in content, and showcase their voice in assignments, building essential skills to set students up for success.

Imagine Learning Classroom:

Offers a turnkey solution that saves teachers time in planning and instruction

Incorporates features and functionality that support and honor each curricula's instructional design

Empowers teachers with tools to personalize and customize instruction to their unique needs

Engages students with rich media, including videos, digital interactivities, virtual manipulatives, and more

Enables the implementation of quality curricula in all learning environments

Refreshed student and teacher experiences, including a unique experience for primary students

Imagine Learning Classroom offers the following premier ELA and Mathematics programs for grades K-12:

Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics is a complete K-12 IM-Certified mathematics curriculum that delivers a digital-first classroom experience, enabling teachers to create a student-centered, cohesive learning environment, based on research and driven by data that fully leverages the impact of high-quality curricula.

Reading , the program allows students to focus on mastery of knowledge and skills and demonstrate high-quality work while building habits of character. Imagine Learning EL Education is a content-based K-8 literacy curriculum utilizing compelling real-world texts that engage and excite learners in grades K-8. Informed by the Science of, the program allows students to focus on mastery of knowledge and skills and demonstrate high-quality work while building habits of character.

Imagine Learning Odell Education is an innovative knowledge-based literacy program for grades 9-12 dedicated to fostering creativity and critical thinking. The program emphasizes learning through inquiry and empowers teachers to configure the course content by providing a variety of text collections and topics.

Imagine Learning Guidebooks is a comprehensive English Language Arts solution that immerses grade 3-12 students in reading and writing lessons across genres. Students create a web of meaning critical to the development of reading and writing skills, and build understanding through text sets, compelling questions, and integrated reading and writing activities.

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. Imagine Learning serves more than 15 million students and partners with more than half the school districts nationwide. Imagine Learning's flagship products include Imagine Edgenuity®, online courseware and virtual school services solutions; supplemental and intervention solutions for literacy, language, mathematics, robotics, and coding; and high-quality, digital-first core curriculum, including Illustrative Mathematics®, EL Education®, and Odell Education®—all on the Imagine Learning Classroom—and Twig Science®. Read more about Imagine Learning's digital solutions at imaginelearning.com.

