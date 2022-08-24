County of Santa Clara Launches CSS IMPACT! Financial Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The County of Santa Clara, the home of the "Silicon Valley", has officially launched phase-one of the implementations of their new Cloud Collections Financial Ecosystem, a major milestone in the consolidation and integration of three disparate legacy systems to "CSS IMPACT! HD™ 2.0". CSS, Inc., the developers of "IMPACT! HD™ 2.0," is the leading provider of "NextGen" Cloud Financial Ecosystem platforms for enterprises and government.

CSS IMPACT (PRNewsfoto/CSS, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

A major hub for world renowned technology companies, the County of Santa Clara is known as "the Silicon Valley". As such, it is not surprising that the County is a leader in innovation and digital transformation, continuously adopting cutting-edge digital tools to digitize and automate its business processes.

"The County's successful implementation and launch to production of our new IMPACT HD 2.0 Enterprise Collection platform will enable the county to consolidate, streamline, digitize and systematically automate many of our critical business workflows, all of which will translate to a much more efficient debt-recovery process. We anticipate that these new efficiencies will translate into increased revenues for the county, all while providing us with an unprecedented level of control. We very much value our partnership with CSS," said Margarita Rodriguez, Director of the Department of Collections at Santa Clara County.

"All of us here at CSS are truly honored to have been selected by the County of Santa Clara for this implementation. The deployment of our "NextGen" HD 2.0 Collections Ecosystem will allow the county to consolidate and centralize disparate legacy systems, empower its users to deploy streamlined automated processes and make services much more efficient, effective, and transparent, all of which will lead to greater revenues to the County. We are very excited about this new partnership, and we look forward to a long-term relationship with the County," said Carl Briganti, President and CEO of CSS, Inc.

CSS's financial cloud architecture removes and resolves prohibitive costs of acquiring new collections and receivables "NextGen" cloud technology and workforces to overcome fundamental day to day processes. Metropolitan Municipalities, like the City of San Francisco, CA, the City of Norfolk, VA and now the County of Santa Clara, are leveraging intuitive, agile new fintech to engender turn-key automation with CSS's Cloud Financial Ecosystem platform, enabling them to cost-effectively leverage cutting-edge Fintech technology with the added benefit of a streamlined workforce. This in turn enables County operations staff to focus solely on revenue management and customer care.

For more information, download our brochure at http://brochure.cssimpact.com or visit us http://www.cssimpact.com or call 877.277.4621.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CSS, Inc.