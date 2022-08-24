Fidelis Care Helps Low-Income Families Attend The Great New York State Fair Through Adopt a Family Program

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a New York State health plan with more than 2.5 million members, is sponsoring the 2022 Great New York State Fair's Adopt a Family program. Fidelis Care has sponsored the Adopt a Family program since 2016, which provides vouchers for free admission, parking, and food for families that may be struggling and otherwise wouldn't be able to attend. Through the Fair's Adopt a Family program, Fidelis Care works with different community organizations like Huntington Family Centers and Catholic Charities to identify families in need. This year, 1,800 people are expected to attend the Fair through the program.

Fidelis Care is also sponsoring Student Youth Day on August 25, where students and youth age 18 and younger will receive free admission to the fair. The health plan is also emphasizing the importance of health and wellness and will be offering free dental screenings with DentaQuest for children and adults on August 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be giving away free toothbrushes.

"Fidelis Care always looks forward to our participation at the Great New York State Fair," said Chief Member Engagement Officer Pam Hassen. "Helping local families enjoy the experience of a day at the Fair and promoting the importance of health and wellness for our friends and neighbors is the heart of our mission of serving others in our community."

"Huntington Family Centers is so appreciative of the partnership with Fidelis Care and the New York State Fair Adopt a Family program," said Executive Director Mary Lou Sayles. "The program has been instrumental in having families who would not normally be able to afford a trip to the fair, have access to all that the fair has to offer. The staff and families at Huntington deeply appreciate Fidelis Care's generosity."

Representatives will be available at Fidelis Care's booth in front of the Art and Home Center to answer questions about health insurance and help eligible residents apply for enrollment.

